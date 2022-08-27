The Lad Collective: Brothers reinvent bed sheets and doona cover

When brothers Ed and Bill Ovenden moved into a shared house in Queensland, they quickly realized how much they hated making their beds – and looked for a better solution.

But options were limited, so they decided to reinvent traditional plates by designing an alternative with tags on each end to easily figure out which corner each side belongs to.

Since the launch of The Lad Collective in September 2020, the company has more than $2 million in revenue and a customer base of 12,000.

Before they started, the brothers were “stunned” that until now no one had come up with a solution to the tedious chore.

Australian brothers Ed and Bill Ovenden launched The Lad Collective in September 2020 after a ‘light bulb moment’ to reinvent the age-old sheet

The boys moved into a share house and hated changing sheets, so they reinvented the design by adding four labels at each end to easily identify which corner each side belongs to.

Each tag is marked with its corresponding corner, such as BL for bottom left (shown). Ed and Bill told FEMAIL they would often never change the sheets because they hated the difficult task but were forced to when they moved

Ed, 25, and Bill, 27, told FEMAIL they would often never change the sheets at home because they hated the difficult task, but were forced to when they moved.

“I looked at Bill and realized that the once-white sheets my mother had bought me were cream yellow because I hadn’t washed them in 12 months,” Ed said.

“We realized that if we had these problems, a lot of other men would too.”

The brothers had “no idea” where to buy decent sheets and said they were too dependent on relatives to do it for them.

After the ‘light bulb moment’ they got to work ordering samples to get the ball rolling.

“The first samples were so thin and terrible,” they said, but in the end they designed a product they were happy with and launched it in September 2020 during Covid.

That same month, the brothers ambitiously decided to quit their jobs in a call center and logistics industry, which they were initially nervous about.

“We had every confidence in the world and were able to market the product in a unique way,” says Ed.

“We’re a true blue Aussie brand that loves to laugh and we’re not home decor experts, but we know we have a good quality product.”

The sheets are made from 60 percent bamboo material which is durable, antibacterial and ‘deodorising’, along with 40 percent cotton to keep you cool in the summer

In December 2021, the brand launched another creative product – a doona and matching cover designed with magnets to make it easier to change.

In December 2021, the brothers launched another product – a doona and matching cover designed with magnets to make it easier to replace.

“Like the sheets, we had a bit of trouble putting a cover over the quilt and figured out how to come up with a new solution,” Bill said.

“We went back to the whiteboard and were fascinated by magnetism, so we thought ‘what’s the strongest magnet we can find?’ and went to Bunnings.

“Luckily there weren’t too many loopholes for us to jump through and we found a good magnet and it took us three months to develop the product.”

The rock-solid design has four magnets in each corner that snap together and don’t move.

And while the products were initially aimed at men, women have also praised the innovative designs

Ed said The Lad Collective also designed a set of sheets with Braille and tactile lettering on the labeled corner straps to make it easy for the blind and partially sighted, as well as those with physical and mental disabilities.

“There are 575,000 Australians living with blindness or low vision and that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to people who face daily challenges such as making the bed,” he said.

“We’ve heard from blind Aussies that in the past they had to use safety pins on the corners of their sheets to determine which direction the sheets go, and our braille corner bindings have eliminated that inconvenience.”

And while the products were initially aimed at men, women also praised the innovative designs.

