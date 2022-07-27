WhatsNew2Day
The lack of BAME representation in football exposed by data which shows '97%' of officials are white

Sports
By Merry

Lack of BAME representation in football evidenced by data showing 97% of match officials are white… with only SEVEN non-white umpires in the top four divisions in England

  • The lack of diversity has come to light as data showed that 97% of referees are white
  • There are only five female officials and two black officials in English football
  • A black referee hasn’t led a Premier League game since May 2008

By Kieran Gill for the Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

The lack of diversity in football referees has been highlighted by data showing that 97 percent of officials are white.

It comes as the Professional Game Match Officials Limited and their fellow footballing bodies prepare to launch the Elite Referee Development Plan, which aims to help officials from underrepresented backgrounds break the game.

The last black referee of the Premier League was Uriah Rennie, whose last game was in May 2008.

Uriah Rennie was the last black umpire in charge of a match, most recently in May 2008

Uriah Rennie was the last black umpire in charge of a match, most recently in May 2008

Sian Massey-Ellis is one of only five female officials active in English football

Sian Massey-Ellis is one of only five female officials active in English football

Of the 254 officials active in Select Group 1 (Premier League), Group 2 (Championship) and National Group (Leagues One and Two), 247 are white.

Akil Howson and Sam Allison are the only two black officials, and five are from ethnic minorities.

There are five female officials, including Natalie Aspinall, who has been promoted to join Sian Massey-Ellis as an assistant in the Premier League.

Natalie Aspinall has now been promoted to join Massey-Ellis as an assistant in the Premier League

Natalie Aspinall has now been promoted to join Massey-Ellis as an assistant in the Premier League

