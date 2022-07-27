The lack of BAME representation in football exposed by data which shows ‘97%’ of officials are white

The lack of diversity in football referees has been highlighted by data showing that 97 percent of officials are white.

It comes as the Professional Game Match Officials Limited and their fellow footballing bodies prepare to launch the Elite Referee Development Plan, which aims to help officials from underrepresented backgrounds break the game.

The last black referee of the Premier League was Uriah Rennie, whose last game was in May 2008.

Of the 254 officials active in Select Group 1 (Premier League), Group 2 (Championship) and National Group (Leagues One and Two), 247 are white.

Akil Howson and Sam Allison are the only two black officials, and five are from ethnic minorities.

There are five female officials, including Natalie Aspinall, who has been promoted to join Sian Massey-Ellis as an assistant in the Premier League.