The Labuschagne non-catch – South Africa ‘convinced it was out’ but replays show otherwise

South Africa firmly believed that Simon Harmer’s catch into the slips of Marnus Labuschagne, which had not been ruled out by the third umpire, had been taken cleanly. But at least they could sleep a little more peacefully, knowing that thanks to Anrich Nortje’s persistence it hadn’t been very expensive.

On 70, Labuschagne pushed Marco Jansen low to Harmer on slip and the catch was immediately claimed. However, Labuschagne stood his ground and the decision went up. After much rocking, rolling and zooming, the TV referee, Richard Kettleborough, ruled that things hadn’t gone smoothly.

“We all thought it was over,” Nortje said. “Simon was convinced it was straight. When you look at the corners of the front it looks like the fingers are underneath. Unfortunately we didn’t get that, think it would have been a big one.” stage. We are convinced it was over. “

Labuschagne was unable to build on the delay, avoiding a lifting throw from Nortje of what would be the last ball of the day, but believed the replays showed that part of the ball should have hit the ground .

“Regardless of whether it got caught or not, with the technology, so many people are determined to catch it — and Simon said, ‘I caught that’ — and in the old lines to catch it, because you felt like your fingers are definitely covered in it, but with the new images those are scrutinized so closely because you see so many angles,” Labuschagne said. “That side angle in particular, makes it look really bad, when the front actually looks pretty good.

“If there’s no TV, I’m running, that’s just how the game works. But with the amount of slow-motion footage of the ball, you can see his fingers pushing and opening, according to the technicals, part of the ball hit the grass, regardless of whether his fingers are under it or not.”

He also supported the move to make the soft signal on the field, which in this case was off, largely obsolete. It now only comes into play if the TV replay fails or is unavailable, rather than being a ruling that the third referee must find compelling evidence to overturn the decision.

“Richard [Kettleborough] really had a tough job with that, especially as the curve slopes away from the ground. It’s a tough decision… but I can understand why South Africa is feeling a bit difficult there.” Simon Taufel

“The soft signal on the field no longer matters, while it used to be the case,” said Labuschagne. “If the umpire had given it, he would have [to find] compelling evidence to undo it, but now, Kets [Kettleborough] was there to make the decision without interference. That’s the best way to do it because it’s so hard to tell if you’re square-legged or if it’s carried or not. In the past, the soft signal has carried so much weight.”

Former ICC referee Simon Taufel clarified the adjustment to the soft-signal protocol, but admitted that South Africa could see itself as unlucky in this case.

“The ICC last year amended its protocols for third umpires in this area where the soft signal would carry less weight in this particular case with a fair catch, only if the TV replays were inconclusive or bad, or non-existent,” he said. said further Channel Seven. “So Richard had a really hard time with that, especially as the curve of the ground slopes away. Richard clearly felt the ball hit the ground before it got into the hands. It’s a tough decision… but I can understand why South Africa might feel a bit hard done by there.”

In the end, Labuschagne’s thin lead from a rising pitch ended a testing run of deliveries from Nortje and left him swearing that he couldn’t see through another ball.

“As a batter, you always get very angry when you get out and everyone walks off the field with you,” Labuschagne said. “It really makes you think about that particular ball, but at the end of the day he bowled a really good set, four or five balls in the same spot, and then he just kicked.”