The Kyle And Jackie O Show is DUMPED from the airwaves after swearing incident

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Kyle and Jackie O Show was taken off the air on Wednesday after a curse error and subsequent technical glitch.

Co-hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson were interviewing comedian Jim Jefferies live during the show when things went wrong.

The segment, which also featured a cameo from a landline caller known as Aaron the Harmonica Boycame to a jolt to a halt around 9:30 a.m. when the broadcast was dumped.

Listeners heard a seven-second tone before a pre-recorded voiceover said, “The station you were listening to has been dumped.”

This means that someone has said something inappropriate and is currently in trouble. The broadcast will come back in seconds.’

Dumping’ is radio terminology for when a live show is cut short because the broadcast delay (usually about 45 seconds) is insufficient to censor inappropriate content.

The Kyle and Jackie O Show was taken off the air on Wednesday after a curse error and subsequent technical glitch. Pictured: Co-hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson

The co-hosts were interviewing comedian Jim Jefferies (pictured) live during the show when things went wrong

When the show returned, Henderson joked that Jefferies should “never be allowed on the show again” after saying something “dirty, disgusting and disgusting.”

In reality, the entire incident was caused by a major technical failure.

Henderson explained that she pressed the censor when Sandilands told Harmonica Boy to “go out” but the “bleep button stuck”, causing the show to be dumped.

The segment, which also featured a cameo from a landline caller known as Aaron the Harmonica Boy, came to a sudden halt around 9:30 a.m. when the broadcast was dropped.

She also revealed that the show would now be broadcast live, without the usual seven-second delay.

“There’s no more delay, guys, so I’m really nervous with both Jim and Kyle live,” she joked.

The Kyle and Jackie O Show airs weekdays from 6pm on KIIS 106.5 in Sydney.