The King and Queen Consort will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales for the first time

King Charles III and the Queen Consort will appear in public tonight with the Prince and Princess of Wales for the first time since the Queen’s death.

The King and his wife Camilla will be joined by Prince William and Kate to receive the Queen’s coffin upon arrival at Buckingham Palace.

The couples have appeared independently and Prince William has been spotted with the King and Queen Consort, but they have yet to be seen together.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a performance in Windsor on Saturday, but have not yet been seen with the King and Queen consort

Prince William accompanied his father King Charles and the Queen Consort for Saturday’s proclamation ceremony

It is the first time they have been seen as a foursome since becoming the monarch and heir to the throne respectively.

King Charles travels to Edinburgh Airport for his flight to Northern Ireland as he continues his tour of the nations.

Today the Queen’s coffin will be flown from Edinburgh to London, accompanied by Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

After spending a night in front of the public at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, the Queen’s coffin will leave the church on a hearse at 5pm.

It will depart Edinburgh at 6pm on an RAF Globemaster C-17 flight and is expected to arrive at RAF Northolt, West London around 6:55pm.

King Charles III departs Edinburgh Airport this morning with Queen Consort Camilla heading for Northern Ireland

It will then be transported on a state hearse, accompanied by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, to Buckingham Palace.

The route passes through Eastbourne Terrace, Lancaster Gate, Bayswater Road, Marble Arch, Park Lane, Hyde Park Corner and Constitution Hill.

The king and queen consort are waiting for the coffin in the palace. The Prince and Princess of Wales will also be in attendance.

A guard of honor consisting of three officers and 96 privates from The King’s Guard will be deployed in the Palace Quadrangle.

Members and staff of the Northern Ireland Assembly stand during a minute of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament Buildings in Stormont in Belfast

King Charles III, Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward each stood on one of the four corners of the coffin in a ceremony known as the Vigil of the Princes

The Queen’s coffin will rest in the Bow Room overnight.

Meanwhile, the King and Queen Consort have left the Palace of Holyroodhouse to fly to Belfast as part of Operation Spring Tide – Charles’ tour of the UK’s homelands.

At Hillsborough Castle, Charles and Camilla will view an exhibition of photographs showing the Queen in Northern Ireland.

The King will then meet with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and party leaders, receive a message of condolence headed by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly and respond.

The Queen’s children have been guarding her coffin at Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral tonight. Pictured is King Charles (center front), Princess Anne (left), Prince Andrew (center back) and Prince Edward (right)

The king kept his hands clasped and also looked at the floor as the audience passed by

Charles and Camilla will attend St. Anne’s Cathedral for a prayer and reflection service.

They are expected to be greeted by thousands of members of the public, who have been encouraged to roam the city streets in the afternoon.

Their royal procession will travel through Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, Chichester Street and Victoria Street.

The King and Queen Consort will then take a stroll in Writers’ Square before leaving Northern Ireland.