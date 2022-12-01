The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

On May 11, 2022, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was reporting from Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank when an Israeli soldier shot and killed her.

The Israeli army would eventually admit it was “possible” that she had been killed by their fire.

But Abu Akleh was also a US citizen and her murder has brought sharp attention to the handling of her case by the United States.

In the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh, Fault lines spoke to witnesses from that day and put questions to the White House and State Department about whether the US will investigate her shooting.