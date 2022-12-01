Home The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
Categories: SportsSports

The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

From: Fault lines

Fault Lines investigates the assassination of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces.

On May 11, 2022, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was reporting from Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank when an Israeli soldier shot and killed her.

The Israeli army would eventually admit it was “possible” that she had been killed by their fire.

Related Post
  1. History is made: Harry Sheezel becomes the first Jewish AFL draftee of this century

    Harry Sheezel (left), representing Vic Metro at the September state championships at Marvel StadiumCredit:AFL PhotosRichmond…

  2. Formula 1 shocked as Magnussen takes pole

    Kevin Magnussen shocked Formula 1 in Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying by taking pole position for…

  3. Champions League last-16 draw LIVE: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham

    LIVEChampions League LIVE draw: Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham discover their last-16 opponents as…

But Abu Akleh was also a US citizen and her murder has brought sharp attention to the handling of her case by the United States.

In the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh, Fault lines spoke to witnesses from that day and put questions to the White House and State Department about whether the US will investigate her shooting.

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: AbuAklehcrimedocumentaryIsrael-Palestine conflictkillingMiddle EastPalestineResearchShireenShow Types
22 hours ago

Recent Posts

Eufy security cameras transmit data to cloud without consent. This is not the worst part.

Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…

5 mins ago

We will see a completely new type of computer, says AI pioneer Geoff Hinton

Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…

5 mins ago

In 2023, get ready for the Year of the Yin Water Rabbit!

Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…

6 mins ago

7 of the Best Custom Hat Ideas for Your Next Travel Adventure!

One of the best things about traveling is the sense of excitement it offers. You…

6 mins ago

India’s Bishnoi community is the original eco-warriors

Surrounded by deer and antelopes, Ghevar Ram caressed an injured fawn at a rescue centre…

6 mins ago

All you need to know about these 4 healthy cooking oils

Cooking with oil is an everyday part of life, but not all oils are created…

6 mins ago