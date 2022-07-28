The Kid Laroi’s mother Sloane Howard has lip filler credit card conviction overturned

The mother of Australian teen rap sensation The Kid Laroi has been convicted of fraudulently using a credit card to pay for lip fillers at a cosmetic clinic in Sydney.

Sloane Howard, whose real son is called Charlton Howard, had pleaded innocent in one charge of unfairly obtaining a financial advantage through fraud.

The 51-year-old failed to appear in Downing Center local court on July 11 when her case was listed and was convicted in her absence. She was not represented by a lawyer.

The next day, Howard attempted to overturn that verdict with an annulment petition that was successful Tuesday when her not guilty plea was reinstated.

Sloane Howard, the mother of teen rap sensation The Kid Laroi, was convicted of credit card fraud after she allegedly used someone else’s records to spend $849 at a Sydney cosmetic clinic. She overturned the verdict. Mother and son are pictured

After returning to Australia from Los Angeles in May to tour with her son, Howard went to a police station in central Sydney where she was charged with fraud. The Kid Laroi is pictured with girlfriend Katarina Deme

Police allege Howard used a John Keith’s credit card information to pay for an $849 lip filler treatment at the Laser Clinics outlet in the Marrickville Metro mall on August 8, 2018.

Magistrate Susan McIntyre found the violation proven, fined Howard $1,000 and ordered her to pay $849 to Laser Clinic Australia.

Ms McIntyre has now granted an annulment petition and the case will be heard next February. Obviously Howard is touring North America with The Kid Laroi.

Mother and son triumphantly returned to Australia in late May for the local leg of a world tour that was interrupted by Howard facing the old fraud charge.

Her case was referred to local Downing Center court on June 27 when noted attorney Chris Watson filed for adjournment so that the remainder of a police briefing could be served.

Mr Watson said Howard was abroad as part of an existing contractual agreement and could not be sure of her exact whereabouts.

“That’s not her choice – it’s a contractual commitment,” Mr Watson told the court.

Sloane Howard, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, had pleaded not guilty to one charge of unfairly obtaining a financial advantage through fraud. Mother and son are pictured

Police allege Howard, 51, used the credit card information of a John Keith to pay for cosmetic services worth $849 from Laser Clinics Australia at the Marrickville Metro Shopping Center (above) on August 8, 2018

“This is a pre-existing world tour by her son… My client is traveling abroad and her movements at this stage are unknown to me.”

Mr Watson described Howard’s son as “a well-known personality.”

The Kid Laroi — taking its name from his native Kamilaroi ancestry — owes much of its success to Howard, whose taste in music shaped her son’s and who manages his business closely.

On Mother’s Day in 2020, he paid tribute to her as “the strongest woman I know.”

‘I’ve seen you literally risk your own life to make sure I always had the best, even the worst’ [times].’

The Kid Laroi has spoken extensively about his time in public housing and how his family was evicted from a block of units. In the picture he is on May 26 in the Qudos Bank Arena

The Kid Laroi has previously spoken of the efforts his mother made to support him and his younger brother Austin after her 2007 divorce from her husband, music producer Nick Howard.

After his parents split, Howard took her sons to Broken Hill in far western New South Wales, where she set up a talent agency before returning to Sydney around 2017.

The Kid Laroi has spoken extensively about his time in public housing and how his family was evicted from a block of units.

Since the Aria winner broke through to global superstardom in 2020, his mother and Austin have lived with him in Los Angeles.

The now 18-year-old has recorded duets with Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber and recently signed with Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun.