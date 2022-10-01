The Kid LAROI wows screaming fans as he performs incredible set on stage at JBL Fest in Las Vegas

The Kid LAROI took to the stage in Vegas on Wednesday after finishing his first international tour.

The 18-year-old Australian superstar looked elated as he performed at JBL Fest in Nevada wearing black shorts, a white T-shirt and gym socks.

The performer grabbed his microphone as fans screamed into the ground, wearing black sunglasses and a sturdy silver watch.

He later donned a white button-up shirt and added a black bag as he posed outside a Vegas hotel in front of fans.

LAROI, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, appeared in a good mood during a performance in the United States.

It comes after LAROI shared an emotional message to his fans following the end of his first major international tour.

The 18-year-old rapper from Sydney told followers he’s “nothing” without them.

LAROI posted on his Instagram stories last month saying he would miss his fans every night.

“I can’t begin to describe the impact you all have had on my life,” the American pop star gushed in the lengthy post.

“This tour reminded me why I do what I do and why I love doing it so much.”

LAROI thanked his crew and added that he will now return to the studio to finish his next album.

“I’m more inspired than ever… thank you for being so patient. I love you endlessly.

He signed the message with a love heart emoji.

It’s been three years since LAROI left Australia and moved to LA to pursue his dreams of becoming a chart-topper.

The provocative star kicked off his End of the World tour in the US before playing a string of sold-out shows in Australia and the UK.

On the Down Under leg of the tour, the star played his first hometown shows since opening for his late mentor Juice WRLD in 2019.

LAROI has had tremendous success and has already achieved several important career milestones.

Stay and LAROI’s F**k Love mixtape reached number 1 on the Billboard worldwide charts in early August, making him the youngest Australian artist to receive this accolade.

He is also the youngest artist to top the Australian ARIA album hits with his mixtape in February 2020.