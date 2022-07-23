The Kid Laroi will play at Formula One in Singapore this year

Australian rapper The Kid Laroi will perform on the Padang Stage during Formula 1 in Singapore on October 2.

The 18-year-old songwriter will perform with TLC on the Hard Stage on October 2, and British alternative band Suede will perform on the Wharf Stage on October 1.

The Black Eyed Peas also perform at Padang and Wharf Stages on October 1 and 2, respectively, with their new lineup of Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap, Taboo and J. Rey Soul.

Australian rapper The Kid Laroi (pictured) performs on the Padang stage during Formula 1 in Singapore on October 2

This comes after The Kid Laroi’s ex-girlfriend, Mikaela Testa, broke down in tears during his concert in Manchester, England on Thursday.

The influencer and OnlyFans star, 22, filmed herself crying in the audience as she watched her ‘first love’ perform on stage.

She posted a photo to Instagram of herself with tears streaming down her cheeks, captioning it: “And I just can’t watch, it’s killing me.”

This comes after The Kid Laroi’s ex-girlfriend Mikaela Testa (pictured) broke down in tears at his concert in Manchester, England on Thursday

The influencer and OnlyFans star, 22, filmed herself crying in the audience as she watched her ‘first love’ perform on stage

These lyrics, from the Killers’ song Mr Brightside, hint that Mikaela is missing Laroi (18) after her recent divorce from ex-boyfriend Atis Paul.

Mikaela went on to post a video of herself singing along to one of Laroi’s songs.

The couple’s previous relationship was not widely known until Mikaela recently spoke about it during a Q&A with her followers on TikTok.

She posted a photo on Instagram of herself with tears streaming down her cheeks, captioning it: ‘And I just can’t watch, it’s killing me’

This lyrics, from the Killers’ song Mr Brightside, hints that Mikaela is missing Laroi (18) after her recent divorce from ex-boyfriend Atis Paul (left)

When someone asked who she dated before Atis, 21, she said, “His name is Charlton Howard, and Atis wasn’t my first love.”

The Kid Laroi was born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard.

It is believed that some of his songs are about his relationship with Mikaela Candidly the podcastbut he is now dating model Katarina Deme, 18.

The couple’s previous relationship was not widely known until Mikaela recently spoke about it during a Q&A with her followers on TikTok.