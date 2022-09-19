The Kid Laroi shares emotional message to his fans as his first international tour comes to an end

The Kid Laroi has shared an emotional message to his fans after the end of his first major international tour.

The 18-year-old Sydney rapper, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, told followers he’s “nothing” without them.

Laroi posted on his Instagram stories on Sunday, saying he would miss his fans every night.

“I can’t begin to describe the impact you all have had on my life,” the American pop star gushed in the lengthy post.

“This tour reminded me why I do what I do and why I love doing it so much.”

Laroi thanked his crew and added that he will now return to the studio to finish his next album.

“I’m more inspired than ever… thank you for being so patient. I love you endlessly.’

He signed the message with a love heart emoji.

It has been three years since Laroi left Australia and moved to LA to pursue his dreams of becoming a chart-topper.

The provocative star kicked off his End of the World tour in the US before playing a string of sold-out shows in Australia and the UK.

On the Down Under leg of the tour, the star played his first hometown shows since opening for his late mentor Juice WRLD in 2019.

Laroi has had tremendous success and has already achieved several important career milestones.

Stay and Laroi’s F**k Love mixtape reached No. 1 on the Billboard worldwide charts in early August, making him the youngest Australian artist to receive this accolade.

He is also the youngest artist to top the Australian ARIA album hits with his mixtape in February 2020.