The Kid Laroi, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dominate the 2022 ARIA charts

The biggest artists in Australian music last year were international hitmakers.

On Thursday, the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) announced its best singles and albums for 2022.

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift had the highest record sales in Australia for 2022, with Taylor beating the former One Direction star.

After Midnights hit the charts in October, it earned the highest sales week of any album last year.

The album topped the ARIA Albums Charts for seven weeks with most of the songs filling the top ten of the singles chart.

Meanwhile, Harry’s House – released in May – spent eight weeks at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart to take second place at the end of the year.

Aussie rapper The Kid Laroi’s latest album, F*ck Love (Over You), charts at number 21 in the top 25 for the second consecutive year, after taking the third spot in 2021.

Not only that, the British musician also claimed the number one single of the year with As It Was – one of three songs in the ARIA Top 50 Singles of the year.

Australia’s Spacey Jane and their latest release Here Comes Everybody entered the top three of the Vinyl Albums Chart at number three.

Laroi earned three songs on the yearly annual chart, including Stay featuring Justin Bieber, which charted at number three.

Another notable mention has to go to PNAU’s remix of Cold Heart featuring Elton John and Dua Lipa, who placed fourth behind Laroi.

Finally, Sour by Olivia Rodrigo was the fourth biggest album of 2022, after being number one in 2021.