The Kid Laroi drops sneak peek at new collaboration with rapper Nardo Wick

He has already conquered the rap world and has collaborated with world stars such as Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

And on Tuesday, The Kid Laroi dropped a sample for his epic new duet with American rapper Nardo Wick.

The 18-year-old posted a clip of the music video for his new song Burning Up on Instagram.

In the clip, Laroi raps about the expensive material possessions he has amassed while hanging out with Wick in the wilderness.

Laroi’s followers were quick to compliment the new song, some saying he was “on fire” with his new beats.

Others said the wait for his second album was too long.

The topic of Burning Up seems of particular interest to the Stay hitmaker.

Recently, he has been targeting people from his past who tried to lean on him after he found fame as a rapper in America.

The teenager, from the working-class Waterloo district in Sydney, called the followers during a radio interview.

“I’ve had all kinds of f**kers come out of the woodwork,” he said Fitzy and Wippa.

Laroi hinted that he was forced to cut off people asking him for money or exposure.

“People that I’ve known for three weeks came out and said, ‘Bro, are you just going to leave me?’ And I said, “I don’t have to give you anything,” he said.