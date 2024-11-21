The Kid Laroi apologises after infuriating fans by cancelling $800 meet-and-greet after his Sydney show

Kid Laroi has apologized to his fans after causing a furor for canceling an $800 meet and greet after his show in Sydney.

The Australian music superstar, 21, angered fans by canceling an exclusive VIP meeting at the last minute after his CommBank Stadium show on November 16.

One fan took to TikTok at the time to share their dismay, claiming that they were only sent a text informing them of the news and were simply offered a signed sign instead of the $800 meet and greet.

In the midst of the commotion, Laroi has apologized to his fans who were going to meet him and has promised them special consolation instead of the meeting.

A statement issued explains that Laroi was unable to participate in the planned event “due to unforeseen circumstances beyond his control.”

“I am deeply sorry for any disappointment this may have caused,” the singer added. “I love my fans and I always look forward to connecting with them.”

He promised that meet-and-greet pass holders will receive an email by Nov. 22 with more information about their “special” comfort.

Laroi, whose full name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, took to the Sydney stage to deliver an electrifying performance as part of his The First Time Tour.

However, shortly after the show, a TikTok user named jorge999 took to the social media platform to share his fury over the cancellation of the match.

The fan explained the unfortunate situation along with images of his VIP passes for the highly requested event.

“We were supposed to have meet and greet tickets for $800…we got this message after standing in line for an hour,” he said, before sharing a screenshot of a text message announcing the cancellation.

‘The meet and greet will be canceled and we will receive a signed poster instead. “Yes, it’s a great substitute,” the ticket holder added sarcastically.

“This was all the information we got that night and nothing about refunds or anything.”

In another mistake, the fan claimed that the organizers initially said the signed poster would be available in the VIP area, before clarifying that they would send it by mail.

A statement released explains that Laroi (pictured on stage) was unable to participate in the planned event “due to unforeseen circumstances beyond his control.”

The disappointed fan then said he was more concerned about getting a ‘damn refund’ for the $800 match.

Despite problems for some ticket holders, Laroi delivered a dynamic mix of explosive pyrotechnics, heartfelt vocals and onstage singing moments that shook Sydney’s CommBank Stadium to its core.

The Sydney-born rapper’s passionate energy brought the crowd to life, delivering an unforgettable night of music with his incredible 22-song setlist.

The night began with their hit anthem Baby I’m Back and moved seamlessly into fan favorites including Girls and Tragic.

Laroi also showed his dedication to fan safety during the raucous concert when he paused and restarted his song So Done to address a serious audience injury.

Footage shared on social media showed Laroi pointing at the audience and urging them to stop singing while checking on a fan who appeared to be in difficulty.

Even though the music stopped, the crowd continued singing the lyrics to their hit song amidst the silence, but Laroi waited steadfastly to make sure the fan was okay.

“Sorry guys, give us a second, I think someone is hurt, we have to wait a second,” he told the audience.

After confirming that the fan was okay, Laroi said, “Okay, let’s get back to it” and restarted his popular song, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

She then closed the evening with an unforgettable performance of Stay, Laroi’s mega hit with Justin Bieber, that brought the entire stadium to its feet.

In recent days, Laroi was nominated in four different categories at the 2024 ARIA Awards, including Song of the Year.

However, his song Nights Like This was beaten in the category by Troye Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other.

Laroi was also nominated for Best Girls Pop Release, Best First Time Hip Hop/Rap Release, and Best Solo Artist, but failed to take home any of the awards.