‘The kid is a freak’: Joseph Suaalii steals the show with double in Roosters’ thrashing of Knights

Joseph Suaalii stole the show as the Sydney Roosters defeated the Knights 42-12 in Newcastle to keep their hopes of the final alive.

The teenage star showed off his incredible skills and was central to everything the Tricolors did in the first half.

Six minutes into the game, Suallii tore across the field at high speed after jumping on a loose ball, before reaching the tie with James Tedesco halfway through. His pass freed Tedesco into space and only a final tackle from Tyson Frizell denied what appeared to be a sure shot for the Roosters captain.

Joseph Suaalii (right) jumped over Knights winger Edrick Lee to collect a Sam Walker bomb

The Roosters winger landed with the ball, before firing off James Tedesco (off shot)

Tedesco and Sualii combined again for the Chooks’ second attempt midway through the first half, with the former spreading the ball from side to side to set up the young gun to score.

The best was yet to come, though, as five minutes later Sualii returned the favor by jumping over Edrick Lee to collect a Sam Walker bomb, before heading for Tedesco when the Roosters skipper crashed.

“The boy is a freak,” said Fox League analyst Michael Ennis.

“He’s an absolute superstar.”

The Roosters skipper then ducked forward to score the Chooks’ third try of the night in Newcastle

Suaalii took a double when the Tricolors beat the Knights 42-12 on Friday night

The Roosters Young Gun was absolutely unplayable in the first half on Friday night

Suaalii completed his double in his second half, accepting a pass from Paul Momirovski to go over unchallenged.

The Roosters added three more tries as Daniel Tupou took his second score of the game and Angus Crichton and Egan Butcher both crossed to complete the hammering of eight tries.

The Knights made the score a little more respectable as Phoenix Crossland and Lee crossed within three minutes of each other, but it was a case of too little, way too late for them.

The win pushed the Roosters back into the top eight, one spot ahead of Manly, who lost 20-6 to St George earlier on Friday.

