The key abortion news that happened while you weren’t looking

These developments – contradictions in policy and public opinion – underline the divisiveness of the issue that has exacerbated political differences in America. As we get closer to the November midterms, politicians are expected to keep a close eye on how the issues are unfolding.

Here’s the latest news to keep you up to date as well:

STATE HOUSE

Indiana GOP pushes for nation’s first new abortion laws

In Indiana, conservative state lawmakers push for new restrictions on abortion — first state in nation to do so since roe was knocked down.

At the Indiana Statehouse, senators held a special session Monday to ban abortions unless rape or incest is involved, or the mother’s life is in danger. However, through the room doors, furious protesters could be heard shouting “Let them choose” and “Vote them out”.

Indiana has been at the forefront of the abortion controversy ever since a 10-year-old pregnant girl went to the state from neighboring Ohio to seek the medical procedure. Jim Bopp, the general counsel to the National Right to Life Committee, told POLITICO that the girl should have had her pregnancy to full term.

Before the legislative session began, the vice president held a roundtable meeting with Democratic lawmakers and state leaders to condemn the proposed law, a total ban with minor exceptions. But neither the protesters nor Harris’s comments are likely to have a concrete impact — Republicans control both chambers with supermajorities, as well as the governor’s office.

[Read more: Indiana statehouse swarmed by protesters as lawmakers debate new abortion ban]

POLITICS

Harris plans to take on the frontlines of the state

Harris plans a more aggressive campaign to energize Democratic state legislators and governors in the fight for abortion rights, according to POLITICO reports.

She reportedly told her employees, “We need to make it a goal to be in America three days a week,” ahead of the November election, said a person familiar with the talks.

The vice president — who is the first woman to hold office and is also a former state and local official — has already been in contact with lawmakers in states where abortion restrictions are being implemented or expected. She will now make a concerted effort to declare “Republican extremism” in conservative states, White House officials said.

Harris has made several public appearances this week about abortion. At a National Urban League conference, she called abortion “wrong and intended to harm.”

And during her visit to Indiana, she denounced the state’s near-total proposed ban.

“Some people really need to learn how a woman’s body works,” she said Monday.

[Read more: Harris plots her next, more aggressive, volley in the abortion fights]

STREAMING

Hulu doesn’t play politics

It’s no secret that Democrats are trying to take advantage of abortion protections to achieve midterm victories in November. But if you watch TV on Hulu at night, you won’t see any ads about the problem.

The Disney-backed streaming service has recently come under fire from Democrats for refusing to run political ads about abortion and guns, in stark contrast to a recent surge in companies using the hot-button issues to appeal to their consumer base following the Supreme Court ruling. decision. Unlike broadcast television, streaming services are not required by law to provide politicians with equal access when it comes to displaying advertisements.

In mid-July, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Governors Association attempted to buy joint ads on Hulu, an ABC affiliate in Philadelphia, and ESPN, The Washington Post reported. With a policy of not making anything controversial, Hulu was the only service that didn’t air the abortion and guns ads.

“Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous, offensive and another step on a dangerous path for our country,” the executives of the three committees, Christie Roberts, Tim Persico and Noam Lee, said in a statement to The Post.

PUBLIC OPINION

Kansans votes on abortion to test public opinion

An election next week in Kansas that has been planned for a year has definitely become more high-stakes since then roe was knocked down.

On August 2, Kansans will have the option to remove abortion protections from the state’s constitution, the country’s first election to test public opinion on abortion. If the protections are removed, the Republican-controlled legislature could impose new restrictions or ban the medical procedure altogether.

State abortion restrictions must pass a high level of “strict scrutiny” to become law, according to The Kansas City Star. Almost any restrictions on the procedure would be considered unconstitutional because the state Supreme Court declared a right to bodily autonomy in 2019.

Politicians across the country are closely monitoring the election results, which can be used to gauge public opinion on the issue ahead of the midterm elections. Only this year more than $11 million has been put into the election on both sides, The New York Times reported:.

Although Republicans in Kansas are much bigger than Democrats, polls on the issue in the state suggest that the election is relatively high on the agenda. With language on the ballot that critics say is hard to understand, it probably comes down to which party can convince voters to go to the polls.

STATES

Judges rule in opposite ways in two red states: Kentucky and South Carolina

The push-and-pull between abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion lawmakers continued this week, now with Kentucky and South Carolina in the spotlight.

A Kentucky judge ruled in favor of allowing abortions, extending a blockade on the state’s abortion ban Friday.

The state’s two restrictive abortion laws — one outright ban and another that cuts abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — likely Violated the Kentucky Constitutionsaid Judge Mitch Perry.

But in South Carolina, the opposite: A judge upheld the state’s ban on abortions after six weeks can be enforced for the time beingas a matter of abortion providers challenging the legal proceeds.

Judge Casey Manning turned down a request from abortion providers and doctors to allow abortion to continue as a lawsuit against the law moves through the court system. He turned their efforts over to the state Supreme Court.

The South Carolina law is one of the abortion bans that providers seek to punish: A person who performs an abortion who breaks the law, if convicted, could be fined $10,000 and faces up to two years in prison.

NEWS

And finally…an update on West Virginia

Last week, we overturned a West Virginia judge’s decision to block enforcement of that state’s 19th-century abortion ban.

This Week, West Virginia Republican Lawmakers requested a new account who wants to ban abortion, with exceptions for the life of the pregnant person. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

The bill went through two state house committees. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who has previously said he is “for life,” added the item to the legislature’s agenda.