The Kardashians season two trailer: Kylie Jenner reveals post-partum struggle

The Kardashians season two trailer has arrived, promising fans more drama than ever before in the Hulu series.

In the two-minute clip, Kim Kardashian elaborates on the response to her Variety interview, Kylie Jenner alludes to wrestling after having baby number two, and momager Kris Jenner begins to tearfully talk about having a mysterious procedure.

New mom Kylie, tackling her postpartum struggles, can be seen in the teaser that opens up to her model sister Kendall Jenner, as she admits she cried for weeks after the birth of her son, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

‘I cried non-stop for three weeks’: Kylie Jenner hints at postpartum battle in The Kardashian season two teaser revealed to fans on Monday

“I should be really happy now, I just had a new baby,” Kylie says, before adding: “But I cried non-stop for three weeks.

Kylie gave birth to her second child on February 2 of this year and originally revealed that his name would be Wolf, but later announced that they had changed their mind.

She first opened up about her struggles in June of this year, writing on Instagram: “Just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum hasn’t been easy. It has not been easy, it is very difficult. This experience has been a bit more difficult for me personally than it was for my daughter.’

Shoulder to cry on: Kendall Jenner is seen listening to Kylie talk about her struggles

Confessions: Alluding to postpartum struggles, new mom Kylie is featured in the teaser opening up to her model sister Kendall

Meanwhile, in another part of the teaser, momager Kris, 66, sheds tears when it’s revealed she’s going to the hospital to have a procedure, though it’s not clear what for.

“Are you doing the surgery?” Kim is heard asking her mother Kris, who is at home in tears.

The tense teaser then moves into a confession with Kris wiping tears as she tells the camera, “I don’t want to tell my kids I’m scared.

Tears: Momager Kris Jenner goes to tears when she talks about a mysterious procedure

Health issues: Kris appears to be in pain when seen on a massage table

Mystery: we then see what appears to be Kris lying on a stretcher in the hospital

Despite being filmed for it, there is no view of Kim Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson trying on Marilyn Monroe’s dresses for the Met Gala.

“I’m the Marilyn and the Jackie sweetheart,” Kim says as she gets ready behind the scenes.

Pete, 28, was photographed at the show’s Hollywood premiere earlier this year and was filmed by the reality show’s camera crew, although it’s unclear how much he will play in the series now that the relationship has ended.