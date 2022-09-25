The Jonas Brothers snack on Rob’s backstage popcorn after rocking out at Global Citizen Festival

The Jonas Brothers put in an energetic performance at Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park on Saturday.

And after dancing in the late summer heat, the boys seemed to have worked up quite a bit.

The Sucker singers were happy to go back to their dressing rooms as they had a few bags of their own delicious Rob’s Backstage Popcorn to snack.

The band summed up the day on Instagram, sharing a slew of cool gigs and backstage moments, like their pre-show tune-up.

‘Wow. Thank you so much to @glblctzn for letting us perform in NYC today!! they captioned the post. “What an incredible audience and we are so happy to use our voices to support an important cause.”

In between the band photos was a shot of the trio enjoying a bag of Rob’s Backstage Popcorn. The trio were dressed in 70s chic stage blinds as they did a lot in the candid photo.

And Nick’s grin made it clear that the popcorn was worth talking about.

The Jonas Brothers’ launched Rob’s Backstage Popcorn in the summer of 2022. After years of enjoying good family friend Rob Garbowsky’s secret savory-sweet popcorn recipe while on the road, they knew they had to share the crunchy treat with the world.

The ‘highly classified’ recipe contains a unique seasoning that manages to taste like the perfect blend of cinema popcorn and kettle corn. The delicious savory-sweet comb

Making the new brand a major deal in the food world, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn will be stocked in Walmart stores nationwide, in addition to being available online through their own website.

In Joe Bros’ popcorn project, the boys follow the path of other celebrities with food and beverage companies, such as George Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila and Paul Newman’s signature natural food line.

The Jonas Brothers weren’t the only ones to get a taste of Rob’s Backstage Popcorn. All of the A-list artists, including Mariah Carey, Metallica, Maneskin, Charlie Puth, Mickey Guyton and Rosalia, were gifted bags for their dressing rooms.

This year’s Global Citizen Festival brought together Global Citizens activists, artists, world leaders, philanthropists, business leaders and more to end global poverty.

The annual Global Citizen Festival coincides with the UN General Assembly to seize opportunities to gain policy and financial commitments from government, corporate and philanthropic leaders to defeat poverty, demand equality and defend the planet.