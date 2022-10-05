The Jolts jolt

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign Up here to receive the newsletter directly to your inbox every weekday

Good morning. We all have our little dignities. Ours is the refusal to write about Elon and Twitter. But there was plenty to do in the less absurd corners of the market, including a job vacancy report that encouraged stocks, already poised to rise, to rise even faster. Is this rally a repeat of August's false dawn?

Cooling down on the labor market

Remember Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s soft landing theory?

Here’s a refresher course. Waller argues that the pandemic has changed the job market. In particular, job vacancies — a measure of labor demand — were much higher compared to unemployment. This raises the possibility that tighter policies could reduce job vacancies — that is, the demand for labor — without increasing unemployment. Wage growth, and thus inflation, would also decline.

Waller’s chart below (which we showed you earlier) plots vacancy versus unemployment, with each dot representing a month. The shift he envisions would follow the green arrow below and go back to the pre-pandemic regime:

We were skeptical of Waller’s theory. It’s hard for us to see why a tighter monetary policy — one that works by holding back demand indiscriminately — would narrowly reduce job openings without also driving up unemployment. Plus, as Skanda Amarnath of Employ America has noted, the job listings may not be as reliable. After all, it is cheaper and easier than ever to post a vacancy online.

Yesterday brought data that made Waller look foresight. Vacancies in the latest Jolts survey fell sharply, with 10 percent fewer vacancies in August than in July. Add this to anecdotes on hiring and firing freezes in some sectors, and some are already seeing a cooling job market. Paul Krugman of the New York Times tweeted this updated version of Waller’s job openings versus unemployment chart (called the Beveridge curve), with the latest data highlighted:

Krugman writes:

Another two months (unlikely, but still) would restore the old [relationship between vacancies to unemployment]. This suggests that the labor market disruptions may be healing. Yes, one month data, don’t count your chickens etc. But this was the best economic news I’ve seen in a long time.

This could affect Fed decision-making. Pantheon Macro’s Ian Shepherdson called it a “potential Fed game-changer,” arguing:

The frequency with which Mr. Powell refers to this number indicates that it is taken very seriously within the Fed. . . two more Jolts reports to be released before December [Fed meeting]and if they look like August’s, the Fed won’t raise 50 bps or more at its last meeting of the year.

Could be. We would read the opening numbers more carefully. Think about the big picture. Inflation is the real target here. It is on the decline but still hot, and the Fed has set a high bar (“clear and convincing evidence”) for abandoning rate hikes. And even if we just look at labor market indicators, normalization is a long way off. The layoff rate, a more reliable measure of shortages than job openings, is still well above pre-pandemic levels. As the rate at which shutdowns have fallen since their peak in December 2021 would take 11 months to normalize:

From wage growth to hours worked, almost all labor market charts look like the one above: off-peak, but far from normal. Financial markets mostly care about margin change, but the Fed has made it clear that it will wait until the trend is clear. There is still a lot to go right. (Ethan Wue)

China’s real estate crisis, global pullout and return to low inflation

Everyone should read the great talk on the Chinese real estate crisis by our colleagues James Kynge, Sun Yu and Thomas Hale. Here’s the core argument:

China’s introduction of the “three red lines” debt limits in 2020 left developers without capital to complete presold housing projects. These “hung” projects led to a defeat in the bustling real estate market.

Developers who were bankrupt or near bankruptcy could no longer think about new projects and bought much less land from local authorities.

As a result, local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) are underfunded and at risk of default. LGFVs are the main source of funds for infrastructure projects, from roads to power plants, and LGFV’s debt is equivalent to half of China’s annual GDP. Yaks.

The underlying problem? Falling yields on debt-funded private and public projects. The killer quote from an American investor: “The LGVVs took on debt of about 6 percent and are earning a return on equity of perhaps 1 percent. . . Most depend on grants from local governments. But now that local government revenues from land sales are declining, many subsidies simply stop.”

The government has the means to prevent this “slow motion crisis” from accelerating. But the debt-driven growth model of recent decades appears to be defunct.

This has global implications: “Between 2013 and 2018, according to an IMF study, China contributed about 28 percent to global GDP growth — more than double the US’s share.” A contribution near that level seems unlikely in the future.

This last point fits into a debate we’ve broadcast into space several times (most recently last week). Is the current economic moment an anomalous incident within the low inflation regime of recent decades, or a turning point and a foretaste of a more inflationary world to come? When China’s growth phase is over, it will support the old position. A slow-growing China should be deflationary.

One point that seems crucial to Unhedged is that change forced on China by the real estate crisis is being amplified by deliberate changes in China’s policy – by the plan to create what Kynge has called “fortress China.”

In this regard, it is worth considering the last position paper of the European Chamber of Commerce in China. It starts like this: “While Europe and China are already on opposite sides of a shared continent, they seem to be drifting further and further apart.” A litany of complaints follows: regulations for foreign forms become stricter and less predictable; the barriers for new entrants to the Chinese market are increasing; efforts to reform China’s state-owned enterprises, which dominate key industries, have stalled.

The chamber’s report does not name specific companies. But this summer, for example, the head of automaker Stellantis (the product of the Fiat Chrysler/Peugeot merger) warned that “there is increasing political interference in the way we do business as a Western company in China” after Stellantis dissolved a manufacturing company. cooperation with a Chinese partner.

Beijing’s zero-covid policy makes matters worse, but the chamber sees those policies as an extension of, rather than a departure from, corporate policies in general. Ideology beats economics. The reforms and opening up of the 1990s are a thing of the past. As a result, the chamber notes, European companies that once planned to expand in the country are increasingly focused on meeting the challenges their existing Chinese operations face. European investment in China is declining and is now dominated by only a few large companies. Companies are actively exploring diversification of supply chains outside of China.

The picture painted by the chamber’s report is significant for the trajectory of global growth. It suggests that not only will China struggle to grow rapidly as it moves from the borrow-and-build model, but that growth is no longer a top priority for Chinese policymakers — at least not growth of the outward-looking kind. that the rest of the world has become accustomed to.

A good read

How do you archive the internet in tarnation? It turns out to be quite difficult.