The Jean Patrique non-stick granite pans are reduced by $30 – and come with cooking academy access

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

If you want to make cooking more fun, upgrading your cookware can really make a difference.

You could end the frustration of dishes sticking to the pan, not cooking evenly and not knowing what to cook thanks to a set Jean Patrique Stonetastic granite pans with non-stick coatingthey come with a year of free access to the Jean Patrique cooking academy.

In the cooking academy you will be guided step by step in creating a variety of different dishes in multiple cuisines, from Italian to Chinese. It’s like going to a cooking school, but you can do it from the comfort of your own home anytime you want and stop in as much as you want.

Jean Patrique Stonetastic pans have a granite three-layer non-stick coating that is reinforced with stone, creating an exceptionally sturdy surface inside and out. This protects the pan from bumps and scratches and ensures that you use minimal cooking fat to make perfect, healthy meals. Be healthier, cook faster and get inspired for meals at the Jean Patrique cooking academy Store

And you can take as many classes as you want for a year, plus a set of three chef-quality pans that will reduce stress and save you time in the kitchen for just $69.99 instead of $120.

The non-stick, scratch-resistant surface of all three pans makes cooking a breeze and makes cleaning faster as no pieces are scraped off the pan and there is no need to soak.

The Jean Patrique Stonetastic pans come in a set of three for just $69.99 and come with a 20-year warranty

Perfectly fried eggs, seared meats, browned onions, crispy bacon are all on your plate in minutes.

Some dishes may taste better when they’re done in the oven and this pan allows you to do just that as it can withstand temperatures up to 536°F and can be used on gas, electric and induction hobs.

And if you want to be more adventurous and bake noodles or rice or make your own sautéed dinners, the academy can help you through that.

Every purchase of the Stonetastic cookware set includes 12 months access to the Jean Patrique cooking academy that you can follow on a tablet or smartphone while you cook yourself

With the Stonetastic line, Jean Patrick makes chef-quality cookware available at an affordable price to home cooks.

They are used in restaurants all over the world, from Magtali in Dubai to TOKitchen in Turin, Italy.

The Jean Patrique Stonetastic pans are certified by top chefs including Luca La Rossa from TOKitchen in Turin, Italy

The largest pan in the set is 28cm in diameter, big enough to cook enough food for six people.

And each pan is so durable that it comes with a 20-year warranty. to buy Jean Patrique cookware is not just a temporary upgrade to your kitchen appliances, it is a change for life.