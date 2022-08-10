The JBL Clip 3 speaker is reduced on Amazon by 20% and it has more than 55,000 five star reviews

<!–

Whether you’re at a picnic, pool party, or hike with friends, the right soundtrack will make an experience even more memorable.

And now finding and playing your summer’s soundtrack just got a whole lot cheaper with the bestseller JBL Clip 3 speaker on Amazon reduced by 20 percent.

More than 55,000 people have left five-star reviews for this powerful yet practical speakerwhich has now fallen to $39.95 for the first time ever.

This ultra-portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker is small in size, but with a surprisingly big sound. Secure it with the built-in carabiner, press play and make memories that last forever. And you don’t have to worry about rain or spills, because it’s completely waterproof, even when completely submerged in water. Store

Clip and go: The JBL Clip 3 speakers clip onto any bag or backpack for top quality sound on the go

The genius of the JBL Clip 3 is that it has a carabiner so you can attach it to a backpack, your belt or even your dog’s collar to take him safely on your adventures.

With a battery life of up to 10 hours, it is ideal for everyday use.

And thanks to the noise- and echo-cancelling speakerphone, you can even have crystal-clear conversations with it.

Swimming party! The JBL Clip 3 speaker is perfect for pool parties as it is completely waterproof. You could completely submerge it in water with no damage!

“The sound is exceptionally good for how small it is,” praised one impressed music lover. “The Bluetooth connectivity is impeccable. And it’s waterproof! I love using it anytime, every day and everywhere. It’s my new best little friend.’

Another said, ‘I love this thing! I use it everywhere…..next to the hot tub, hanging from my cart while working in the yard, hanging in the kitchen doing the dishes, hanging from my saddle while riding my horse, hanging in the shed while I clean stalls. This cool little speaker is my go to.’

You don’t have to worry about rain or falling even into the water, because the JBL Clip 3 is completely waterproof and can even be submerged in water.

The durable fabric material and robust rubber housing will protect it during all your outdoor adventures.

Available in 11 different colours, the JBL Clip 3 speakers are both stylish and technical and make great birthday gifts for music fans

And you can even pick the color that matches your outfit or party decor, as it comes in 11 shades, from bright blue-blue to scarlet or black and white camouflage print.

This portable, stylish and high-quality JBL Clip 3 speakers make excellent gifts for music fans, so you may want to take advantage of the price reduction to stock up now and keep them for special occasions.

“My teen loved this as a gift,” explained another Amazon shopper who gave it a full five stars. “She uses it in the shower to listen to music or on bike rides, and connects it to her cell phone to talk to her friends. Also works very well in water! Great sound quality!’