The jaw-dropping payouts from the $15 million United Cup tennis tournament in Australia

The inaugural United Cup will kick off the 2023 tennis season on Thursday and has already attracted some of the best players in world tennis with the dazzling payouts it offers.

The $15 million mixed tournament, which will compete in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane over 11 days, has attracted 20 of the best male and female players from around the world.

Competing players include Rafael Nadal, Alex Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas from the ATP tour and Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys, Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia from the WTA.

Tennis officials will offer $3.5 million in appearance fees alone, with the best players looking to earn more at the United Cup for showing up than if they reached the second round at the Australian Open.

Players ranked in the top ten will pocket $200,000 just for playing their group matches, and players ranked 11-20 will pocket $100,000.

Each match played during the tournament has prize money attached to it, which is why players from all over the world flock to the event.

Noted Italian player Matteo Berrettini acknowledged the attraction of the big-money tournament when asked about it in front of his teammates this week.

“Everyone smiled when you said that, look, so it’s good,” Berrettini said. newscorp.

“Obviously, we’re not just playing for the money, but it’s important that it’s there.”

The 26-year-old explained that he is also excited by the nature of the tournament.

“I’ve never played mixed doubles, so it’s going to be exciting,” he said.

“I’m curious about it and it’s a really cool format.”

The United Cup is the first joint ATP-WTA mixed tournament, where some of the best men and women in the sport will play side by side, in teams and against each other in mixed doubles.

Alex de Minaur (pictured) will appear for Team Australia

18 nations will be divided into six groups of three teams, with finals played in Sydney to end the event.

The United Cup replaces the ATP Cup, which was a men-only tournament that struggled to attract top talent after the COVID-19 lockdown.