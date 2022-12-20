The January 6 panel will send its evidence to the special counsel investigating Trump

The Jan. 6 commission is working with the Justice Department special counsel investigating Donald Trump and sending him all of their documents and testimony, according to a new report on Tuesday.

The panel began sending documentation to Jack Smith last month after he sent the commission a letter Dec. 5 asking it to collect all of their materials as part of their 17-month investigation into the uprising, Punchbowl News reported.

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to serve as special counsel on all Trump-related matters, including the former president’s actions related to the January 6 uprising and allegations that he had concealed government documents at his home in Mar. -a-Lago.

Much of the information the panel has sent is related to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and attorney John Eastman.

The panel recommended in its Monday recommendations that Eastman be indicted along with Trump for attempting to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Eastman had argued that Mike Pence, in his ceremonial role as vice president, could send voters back to the United States. Several constitutional experts say the vice president has no such power.

The panel sent DoJ all of Meadows’ text messages, transcripts of interviews with various witnesses about a skeme to send voters back to the states, and Trump and his allies’ attempts to pressure states to reverse their election results .

It is a change of course for the parliamentary committee, which firmly adhered to its findings during its investigation.

On Monday, it published its summary of its findings. The full report will be released on Wednesday.

Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, during a rally on the Ellipse

The nine members of the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attack voted unanimously to refer the former president to the Justice Department on charges of incitement to insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress and conspiracy to make false statement.

The panel also referred Eastman to criminal charges on two counts, obstruction of official proceedings and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Trump, in response, claimed to be a victim of Democrats who don’t want him to run for the White House again — because he would win.

“People understand that the Democratic Bureau of Investigation, the DBI, is out to stop me from running for president because they know I will win and this whole prosecution case is just like impeachment was — a partisan effort to sideline me. and the Republican Party,” he wrote on the Truth Social platform on Monday afternoon.

“The phony indictments of the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6 have already been filed, prosecuted and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax #2. I WON conclusively. Double danger everyone!,” he added.

During their 17-month investigation, House of Representatives officials collected more than 140,000 documents and conducted more than 1,000 interviews with Trump aides, rioters and officials they allege were directly or indirectly involved in the riot.