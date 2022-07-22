The Jan. 6 Panel After 8 Hearings: Where Will the Evidence Lead?

The eight hearings of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack are comprehensive, persuasive, and packed with detail. They have provided a forceful account of President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election.

The select committee assembled a wealth of evidence and testimony—provided largely by Mr. Trump’s aides and other Republicans—not just for reviewing history, but for two more direct and related goals that the panel’s leaders during emphasized the hearing on Thursday evening.

One, as Representative Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who is the vice chair of the panel, explicitly said, is to convince voters that Mr. Trump, who has made it clear that he is likely to run for president in 2024, should be disqualified. be for re-occupying the office.