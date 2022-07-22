The Jan. 6 Panel After 8 Hearings: Where Will the Evidence Lead?
The eight hearings of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack are comprehensive, persuasive, and packed with detail. They have provided a forceful account of President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election.
The select committee assembled a wealth of evidence and testimony—provided largely by Mr. Trump’s aides and other Republicans—not just for reviewing history, but for two more direct and related goals that the panel’s leaders during emphasized the hearing on Thursday evening.
One, as Representative Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who is the vice chair of the panel, explicitly said, is to convince voters that Mr. Trump, who has made it clear that he is likely to run for president in 2024, should be disqualified. be for re-occupying the office.
“Every American should take this into account,” Mrs. Cheney said. “Can a president who is willing to make the choices Donald Trump made during the violence of January 6 ever be trusted with a position of authority in our great nation?”
The other goal, as the commission has been signaling for months, is to pressure the Justice Department to conduct a more urgent and aggressive investigation into whether Mr. Trump can be prosecuted for his actions.
“There has to be accountability, accountability under the law, accountability to the American people, accountability at every level,” said Representative Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who chairs the panel.
“If there is no accountability by January 6, for every part of this plan, I fear we will not overcome the ongoing threat to our democracy,” he said. “There must be hard consequences for those responsible.”
The extent to which the commission’s work brings Mr. Trump a political prize by changing opinion of him among persuasive voters may not be fully clear until the next campaign kicks off. And the commission has yet to decide whether it will make a criminal referral to the Justice Department, a move that would be completely symbolic and would not bind federal prosecutors to the case against Mr. Trump, as outlined in the hearings.
But at the very least, the committee hearings have created a backdrop for early maneuvering around the 2024 campaign that presents Trump with challenges among independents and Republicans who may want a new face and a more forward-looking candidate. Indeed, the panel’s use of military leaders, top Trump associates and loyal Republicans to tell its case is arguably intended to talk to those potential voters.
The hearings have also led to overt and growing pressure on Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, who responded this week by saying that “nobody” is above the law.
The commission now plans to continue its investigation through the summer and hold more public hearings in September. It has provided a wealth of documented evidence of the magnitude of Mr Trump’s efforts to hold onto power and has shown signs of breakthrough among the public that wants it most.
Here is a summary of his work to date.
The events of January 6 began well before that day
The phrase “Jan. 6” has always been a misnomer, an abbreviation not quite accurate for the turbulent period from November 2020 Election Day to the afternoon Capitol storming.
One of the central goals of the commission was to identify and chart the various ways in which Mr. Trump and his allies attempted to overturn the election results, and to show how these intersecting and overlapping efforts culminated in the violence on Capitol Hill.
Working in TV-friendly episodes, the panel began presenting evidence that Mr. Trump knew he had lost, but nevertheless spread the “big lie” of voter fraud in dozens of lawsuits that ultimately failed in court. The panel also showed how, while these lawsuits were being filed, the Trump campaign and its Republican allies were using claims about a rigged election that they knew were fake to mislead donors and raise as much as $250 million.
“There wasn’t just the big lie,” California Democrat Representative Zoe Lofgren said at a hearing last month, “there was the big scam.”
The commission went on to examine a series of interconnected attempts to attack the democratic process on what amounted to its key vulnerabilities. That meant that Mr. Trump and his allies campaigned against local officials in swing states, top Justice Department officials, and eventually Vice President Mike Pence, in an effort to convince them to ignore established norms and Mr. keep the White House.
As his options to stay in power became scarce, the president eventually called his supporters to Washington for a “wild” protest on Jan. 6, 2021, the commission showed. That event, of course, ended when a mob of lawmakers chased from the Capitol and watched Mr. Trump from the White House, unwilling to use his powers to call off the rioters and quell the violence.
Trump was at the center of everything
While the hearings featured a wide variety of characters — grizzled local politicians, wounded Capitol cops, young White House aides, even a tattooed former militiaman — every step of the way, the committee has focused the spotlight on Mr Trump.
Time and again, the panel has portrayed him as both the schemer and ultimate intended beneficiary.
For example, in its presentation on the attempt to pressure Mr. Pence, the committee made sure to provide evidence that Mr. Trump had agreed to the plan, even after being explicitly told it was illegal.
The commission also directly involved Mr. Trump in the effort to persuade lawmakers to create false voter lists that showed he had won in states favored by Joseph R. Biden Jr. went. The panel demonstrated this by showing how Mr Trump called Ronna McDaniel, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, to ask her to discuss the bogus voter plan with one of his outside attorneys, John Eastman.
In the days leading up to Jan. 6, the panel showed that Mr. Trump was taking overt steps not only to bring a crowd of his supporters to Washington, but also to plan a march to the Capitol as he attempted to to appear spontaneous.
He continued to push aggressively to go to the Capitol even after learning that his supporters in the crowd were armed. And as the violence erupted on television before the nation’s eyes, Mr. Trump waited hours before doing anything to stop it. He and his attorney continued to call senators in hopes of blocking or delaying certification of Mr Biden’s victory.
“For several months, Donald Trump oversaw and coordinated a sophisticated, seven-part plan to undo the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power,” Ms Cheney said at the commission’s first hearing last month.
The message has been sent to the Ministry of Justice
The Department of Justice, armed with the most resources and powers within the government, takes the lead in investigating most high-profile investigations, often stiff-armed Congress or local prosecutors. But the Jan. 6 hearings have shown how — at least for the time being and at least in terms of public disclosures — the committee has generally reversed those roles.
One example was the testimony before the committee—first privately and then publicly—of a junior White House aide, Cassidy Hutchinson. She had not met with Justice Department investigators, nor did prosecutors receive any recordings of her testimony or documents in advance.
Ms Hutchinson’s star before the commission sharpened the scrutiny of Mr Garland’s handling of the explosive question of whether and how a criminal investigation into Mr Trump should proceed.
While several avenues of the pending criminal investigation could eventually uncover evidence against the former president, it was only recently revealed that top Justice Department officials were thinking specifically about Mr. Trump’s exposure to criminal liability and that there were more resources. spent on the already existing parts of the research.
In response to questions from reporters on Wednesday, Mr. Garland made one of his most complete public statements about the direction of the investigation. While the Justice Department is conducting its investigation out of public view, he said, “any person criminally responsible” will be held accountable and “no one is above the law in this country”.
“I can’t say it more clearly than that,” he added.
Mr Garland also said there was nothing to prevent the Justice Department from “investigating anyone criminally responsible for attempting to overturn a Democratic election”.
The work continues
The commission’s success in unearthing new information — and convincing new witnesses to come forward — appears to encourage more people to be willing to talk and provide additional information. The panel now says it plans to continue its investigation through the summer and return in September for another round of hearings.
Virginia Democrat Elaine Luria noted Thursday night that the panel expects to hear more affidavits about the Secret Service’s role in the Jan. 6 events. The Inspector General of the Homeland Security Department is investigating the purge of text messages from Secret Service agents’ phones around the time of the attack, and has characterized his investigation as a criminal investigation.
The commission is also likely to examine the decisions surrounding the deployment of the National Guard that day.
Illinois Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger suggested a different avenue of investigation when he said near the end of the hearing on Thursday that the “militant, intolerant ideologies” and “the weird fantasies and misinformation” Mr. the election continued to threaten American democracy.
“They’re all still there, ready to go,” Mr Kinzinger said, suggesting the commission could examine Mr Trump’s continued efforts after Jan. 6 to influence the electoral system for his own ends.