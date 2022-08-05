The Jachs NY summer sale is here and everything is reduced by 60% – save on polos, chinos and shorts

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

If you or a man in your life wants to get smarter this summer without spending a fortune, then you’re in luck.

Top quality chino pants that will be a wardrobe favorite for years to come along with some seriously soft and stylish polos be reduced by 60 percent in the Jachs NY summer sale.

By using the code SM60you can save that amount on each individual item at jacks NY, so you may want to take advantage of the sale to watch blazers or sweaters for the fall.

Or maybe you are looking for a shirt that is versatile enough for day and night? We’ve seen some impressive shirts from $99 to $40, if you use the code SM60.

Here are 10 items you should add to your cart while they are excellent value.

These have the neat, preppy vibe of chino pants with the comfort and breathability of shorts. You can dress them up with a regular t-shirt, dress them up with a polo or top with a linen shirt for even more formal vibes. The red color adds some fun, but they also come in more subdued colors like blue and brown. Store

Every closet needs loud, bright chinos because you can wear them anywhere and feel like you’ve followed the dress code. The Jachs NY chino will last for years thanks to the high-quality fabric. The unique satin finished stretch cotton fabric means they are soft and comfortable too. There are different lengths of chinos available, but the cropped pants that hit just above the ankle are great for summer and make all legs look longer. Store

The Jachs NY Gravityless Polo™ is built for the future. It weighs only 80 GSM and feels as light as air. In simple terms, this fabric is half the weight of your typical summer t-shirt. As an added bonus, it’s also exceptionally breathable, moisture-wicking and quick-drying. With nine percent spandex, it’s so flattering because it hugs the body without being too tight. Store

At $40, this is one of the most affordable shirts you’ll ever own. It works with chinos and jeans, but you can also spice it up under a blazer and wear it to work. A checkered pattern makes it more visually interesting than a plain shirt, while the navy blue is flattering on all skin tones. Store

Shopping for a man who likes to have fun with fashion? Make this the summer where you experiment more, because this super eye-catching shirt is only $31.60 Guaranteed to get lots of compliments, the orange and white print is uplifting and shows off personality, while at the same time making it look like you’ve made an effort. Store

It’s never too early to stock up for fall as there are some stylish sale items that will keep you looking and feeling cool, calm and in control. This soft touch fleece has the coziest, smoothest fabric you have to feel to believe It is available in a variety of colors, including this fall-ready shade of green. Store

This classic two-button deconstructed blazer features a linen blend for added breathability. It is a blazer that you can wear with jeans as well as work clothes. The gray color looks great with both blue and black pants, and then effortlessly cool over a white top, polo or shirt. If you’re looking for just one piece to take everything else you own to the next level, this blazer is it. Store

If shorts are well-cut and made of quality fabric, you can have a lot of fun with the print. These navy leaf print shorts look like a designer pair but are only $31.60. Why fade into the background in average shorts when you can show up in leaf print shorts and look and feel great. Store

Do you miss the time when we all lived in loungewear? This fleece feels like loungewear, but is smart enough to wear out. A Henley-style top with buttons elevates a regular hooded fleece into something that makes you look like you’ve put in the effort. And the gray color is suitable for all kinds of occasions, so you’ll love this $40 fleece. Store