The Ireland home where Angela Lansbury’s kids detoxed from heroin

Images have revealed the remote home in Ireland where the late Angela Lansbury moved her entire family after discovering that both of her teenage children had become addicted to heroin – and her daughter was embroiled with killer cult leader Charles Manson.

Lansbury, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 96, opened up about her decision to uproot her children from their home in Los Angeles in favor of a quiet life in Ireland in a 2014 interview, laying bare her horror at learning her kids were addicts, and her fears about what might have happened if she hadn’t saved her daughter from the clutches of Manson and his followers.

Described by Lansbury as a ‘sanctuary’ where her children, Anthony and Deidre, could escape the ‘bad influences’ that surrounded them in LA, photos reveal a picturesque and remote property where the famed actress was able to help her children get clean.

One particularly poignant black-and-white snap shows the proud mother posing with her kids outside of the home where she supported them as they detoxed from heroin.

Located in Conna, Cork, the property boasts plenty of lush green gardens and rustic features – and it was here that Lansbury fueled her love of Ireland, so much so that she returned to build her own home in 1992, after both of her children had got clean and returned to California.

But the family’s motivation for moving to the home – which Lansbury later sold – was anything but picture-perfect, with the actress telling the Daily Mail in 2014 that her decision to ‘up sticks’ and relocate her children was motivated by fear over what would happen to them if they remained in Los Angeles.

‘It started with cannabis but moved on to heroin,’ Lansbury – who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 96 – revealed.

‘There were factions up in the hills above Malibu that were dedicated to deadly pursuits. It pains me to say it but, at one stage, Deidre was in with a crowd led by Charles Manson.’

According to Lansbury, like many of Manson’s followers, her daughter was drawn to the cult leader’s ‘charismatic’ personality, with the actress noting that Deidre was ‘one of many youngster who knew him’ and were ‘fascinated’ by him.

Having learned of her daughter’s involvement with Manson’s cult of dedicated followers, Lansbury – who had two children with her husband Peter Shaw and was also stepmother to his son from a previous relationship – made the decision to move her entire family from their home in Los Angeles to Ireland, where her mother’s family hailed from.

‘I said to Peter, “We have to leave,”‘ Lansbury recalled of the moment she became aware of her children’s drug use and daughter’s increasing involvement in Manson’s cult.

‘So we upped sticks and moved the family to a house I found in County Cork. I was drawn to Ireland because it was the birthplace of my mother and it was also somewhere my children wouldn’t be exposed to any more bad influences.’

The actress – who at the time already boasted a slew of TV, movie, and Broadway credits – took a break away from the spotlight in order to focus solely on her children, revealing that she ‘refused all work for a year’ and ‘simply kept house’.

‘I bought Elizabeth David’s books and learnt how to cook properly. It was a wonderful time in my life,’ she shared.

Lansbury, who moved her family to a home in Conna, Cork, in 1970, hinted that she was able to rescue her child from Manson’s killer cult before its members committed the heinous 1969 Tate–LaBianca murders of seven people.

Yet even decades after she moved her family thousands of miles away from the evil allure of the Manson cult, she admitted that it still ‘filled her with dread’ to think about what might have happened had she not become aware of her children’s drug habits – or their dangerous new crowd of friends.

‘It fills me with dread,’ the actress admitted at the time of the interview.

‘Peter and I had no idea what had been going on. But then we had no experience of drugs. We didn’t know the significance of finding a pipe in a drawer. Why would we?

‘And when we did, we didn’t know how to help them. Nor were there any experts back then who could offer advice to the parents of kids from good families who were using, and sometimes overdosing on, drugs. It was like an epidemic.’

She added that, had the family not been ‘removed’ from the ‘bad influences’ in Los Angeles and given an opportunity to experience the ‘simplicity of life in Ireland’, she believes she would ‘lost one or both’ of her children to drugs and Manson’s cult.

However, once in Ireland, Lansbury was able to find a doctor who prescribed both of her children the heroin substitute methadone, which helped Deidre and Anthony to cope with their withdrawal symptoms as they began to detox from drugs.

And, as it turns out, Ireland’s ‘simple’ lifestyle was exactly what her children needed to overcome their substance abuse issues, with Lansbury explaining that her son ‘pulled right out of his bad habits’, while Deidre took some time to work on herself before settling down with a husband.

Their new home in Ireland also offered them a ‘sanctuary’ after the family’s home in Malibu was destroyed by a fire.

‘When I first moved to Cork in 1970 with my late husband Peter and our two children Anthony and Deirdre, who were teenagers at the time, it was the sanctuary we needed after a fire destroyed our home in Malibu,’ Lansbury once told Ireland’s Own.

‘Besides, we needed to get away from California and the drug culture and all that. Moving to Ireland was like beginning all over again and it afforded us that time to get back to basics really.

‘We bought a house in Cork and we did the gardening and I learned how to cook for the first time. We used all the produce from the garden and so on. Ireland offered us a new life and it meant the children wouldn’t be exposed to any more bad influences like they encountered in California.’

Eventually, both children moved back to Los Angeles with a new, healthier outlook on life – although such was Lansbury’s emotional attachment to Ireland that she later built a new home there, this time on the coast in East Cork, that she owned for decades until her death.

‘We sold that first house and moved back to the US… we found that we missed Cork and vowed to go back,’ she told Ireland’s Own. ‘We did that in 1992 when we bought a piece of land and built a new house and we’ve had that place ever since. You would have to love Cork, with its beautiful scenery, pace of life, friendly people and all that.’

After returning to Los Angeles, Anthony would later follow in his mother’s footsteps in the entertainment industry, and the two even collaborated when he directed 68 episodes of her series Murder, She Wrote.

‘Anthony pulled right out of his bad habits quite quickly. It took Deidre a little longer but she finally got married and she and her husband now live in Los Angeles, where they run their own Italian restaurant,’ she explained.

Still, Lansbury knows what might have happened if she and her husband hadn’t realized what was going on with her children, admitting: ‘We were so very, very lucky we spotted what was happening just in time.’

Manson was eventually convicted in 1971 of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for seven murders committed by his followers in 1969.

Although he is not believed to have explicitly ordered the killings, his behavior and teachings convinced a jury that he was responsible for the murders. The prosecution said that Manson’s ideology constituted an overt act of conspiracy.

On the nights of August 8 and 9, Manson’s followers murdered the pregnant actress Sharon Tate (who was the wife of director Roman Polanski), along with her friend Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger of the Folger family, the Polish writer and director Wojciech Frykowski and Steven Parent.

On August 10, Manson’s followers broke into the home of Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary and brutally murdered the two.

On that fateful summer night, Polanski was in London scouting locations for the Day of the Dolphin when he got the call that his wife was stabbed to death 16 times in one of the most vicious and brutal murders in the history of Los Angeles.

Media frenzy directly followed the murders, with speculation that perhaps it had been part of a satanic ritual.

Polanski posed for photographs in the home, next to where the word ‘PIG’ was written in blood, saying he hoped the graphic images would help shock people to come forward with information.

About a month later members of the Manson ‘Family’ were arrested on suspicion of involvement in an unrelated murder, which lead investigators to a breakthrough on the Tate case as well.

The suspects told police they had killed Tate and her friends not because of who they were, but because of the home they were in, which had belonged to a previous acquaintance of Manson.

Manson died of natural causes on November 19, 2017, at Corcoran State Prison in California where he had been housed since 1989. He was 83.

Deidre’s connection to Manson doesn’t appear to have been close enough for him to involve her in the cult’s 1969 murders, as Lansbury told RadioTimes in 2017 that the family moved after their house burned down in 1970.

She said both Anthony and Deidre had to learn to cook and garden to stay self-sufficient in their new Irish home.

In Jeff Guinn’s 2014 book Manson: The Life And Times Of Charles Manson, he noted that Deidre never moved in full-time with Manson’s cult, but she was still useful to him, as he and other Manson family members would ‘go stock up on clothes or car parts without a concern for cost because Didi paid for everything with her mother’s credit cards.’

However, they were eventually canceled, and she reportedly withdrew from Manson’s circle.

Lansbury — who was at one point the richest woman in television history thanks to her role as amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher in 264 episodes of Murder, She Wrote — died peacefully in her sleep yesterday at her Los Angeles home at 96.

Jessica Fletcher was essentially America’s Miss Marple, a twinkly-eyed lady of a certain age living alone in Cabot Cove, which is a version of St Mary Mead.

As with Agatha Christie, whose world embodies a timeless lost Englishness, Murder, She Wrote, conveyed, as Angela said, ‘heartland American values,’ and the public adored it, 28 million tuning in each week from 1984 until 1996.

It’s always being repeated, everywhere in the world.

It was a hard slog, with 14-hour days for 12 full years.

Angela’s remuneration went up from $40,000 an episode to $200,000, by which time she’d become the executive producer and negotiated all manner of lucrative concessions from Universal and CBS.