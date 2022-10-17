The Iranian-made Shahed-136 ‘kamikaze’ drone being used to carry out deadly strikes in Ukraine

Russia has again bombarded Ukraine with ‘kamikaze’ suicide drones, causing chaos in Kiev as buildings burst into fireballs and panicked civilians fled for safety or even tried to shoot them.

Iran-supplied Shahed-136 weapons rained down in successive waves from 28 drones on the capital, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Five struck the capital itself, while 13 or more were shot down in the wider Kiev region, all while flying in from the south, a Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said.

An attack appeared to target the district heating network, hitting an operations center while another slammed into a four-story residential building, ripping a large hole in it and collapsing at least three apartments, killing three.

The Shaheds, which Russia has renamed Geran-2 drones, pack an explosive charge and are fired one after the other.

With a range of over 600 miles, the explosive-laden drones can ‘hang’ over potential targets for hours before being slammed directly at enemy soldiers, vehicles or buildings from above – causing an explosion.

An Iran-made suicide drone launched by Russia flies over Kiev today after dozens of the craft were sent to swarm the capital — blowing up civilian buildings and energy infrastructure

A ball of smoke and flames rises over the streets of Kiev as the city is bombed early Monday by a swarm of Iranian-made kamikaze drones, hitting residential areas and energy infrastructure

Amazing footage captures the moment a suicide drone dives into the streets of Kiev (left) and the moment people run for shelter after it explodes (right)

Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs: Facts and Figures Ukraine has accused Russia of using Iran-made Shahed-136 UAVs – also known as suicide drones – against military and civilian targets. Tehran has denied selling the drones to Russia, but there is mounting evidence that Moscow is using the weapon. Here are some facts and figures about the deadly drone: Weapon type: Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) In service since: 2021

2021 Made in: Iran

Iran maker: HESA (Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation)

HESA (Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation) Weight: 440lbs

440lbs Warhead: 80 pounds

80 pounds Length: 12 feet

12 feet wingspan: 8 feet

8 feet Range: 600 miles

600 miles Flying height: Up to 13,000 feet.

Up to 13,000 feet. Speed: 120 miles per hour

120 miles per hour Used in: Yemen, Iraq and Ukraine Iran-made Shahed-136 UAVs

Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, confirmed in a social media post that Shahed drones were used in the attack.

Iran has previously denied supplying weapons to Russia, although the head of the Revolutionary Guards has boasted of supplying weapons to the world’s top powers, without elaborating.

The drones have also been used repeatedly by Russia in recent weeks elsewhere in Ukraine to attack urban centers and power plants, as Putin exacts revenge for the bombing of the Crimean bridge.

They are relatively inexpensive, costing around $20,000.

Its use in swarms poses a challenge to Ukraine’s air defenses, Air Force spokesman Ihnat said.

Western countries have pledged to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses with systems that can shoot down drones, but many of those weapons have yet to arrive and in some cases could take months.

“The challenges are serious because the air defense forces and resources are the same as they were at the beginning of the war,” Ihnat said.

Some air defense weapons supplied by Western countries can only be used during the day when targets are visible, he added.

Russia has been using more and more drones in recent weeks, with 24 destroyed by Ukraine between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6, their Defense Ministry claimed.

Ukrainians who have witnessed attacks by the drones say they make a recognizable noise and sound like “motorbikes” in the sky, with some soldiers calling it “the flying lawnmower.”

While the drones can be devastating to their targets, soldiers have said they are vulnerable to small arms fire.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a video showing a smoking wreckage alleged to be one of the drones. The post said it was shot down by a machine gun.

“This is a primitive handmade product,” said Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force. Radio Free Europe (RFE) last week.

“It’s not high-tech assembly line production like the… [Turkish-made] Bayraktar or American and Israeli [unmanned aerial vehicles],’ he added.

A security guard uses his rifle to try to shoot down a suicide drone that attacked the Ukrainian capital Kiev early Monday

A police officer fires his rifle into the air as he tries to shoot down a suicide drone early Monday that attacks Kiev as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine’s vital infrastructure

Firefighters extinguish a blaze started by an Iran-made suicide drone that hit Kiev on Monday, as Russian forces change tactics to bring the dead back to the capital’s streets after weeks of calm

Ukrainian residents described the drone strikes to RFE. “You hear the roar. At first I just heard them, but then I saw one fly by and then explode,” said one man.

Another said: ‘There was a buzz that woke me up. I remember thinking, “What’s that?” The sound approached and then there was an explosion near the house.’

According to reports, the first recorded use of the drones in Yemen was in Houthi-controlled areas. Now Iran is said to have sold hundreds of drones to Russia.

The nearly 12-foot-long Shahed 136 is designed with a delta wing shape, with stabilizing rudders at the top of the aircraft.

The fuselage is located in the center of the drone and is blended with the nearly four feet long wings, giving it an elegant-looking shape.

Smoke rises from the ruins of a building in Kiev destroyed by a suicide drone after the city was attacked early Monday as Russian forces continue to attack the Ukrainian capital

Pictured: The Iranian drone has been in operation since 2021 and weighs 440 pounds. In addition, it is 12ft long and 8ft wide

The explosives are located in the nose of the drone, as well as the technology that guides it to its targets for a precision strike.

The motor is located on the back of the drone and drives two blade propellers.

It has been compared to an engine you would find on a lawnmower or moped.

‘The engine sounds like a’ [motorbike]. You can see it if it’s a few kilometers away,” a Ukrainian soldier told RFE only as Magyar.

“That’s my advice to the military. They fly low and are slow, so you can shoot them down,” he said, noting that the drones are usually used against larger targets. “They carry such a load of explosives that there’s no point in using them against infantry.”

Overall, the drone weighs 440 lbs and can fly at speeds close to 120 mph.

To overwhelm the air defenses, multiple drones (batches of five and more) are launched simultaneously from the same rack. They are fired almost horizontally with missile launch assistance.

The rocket is jettisoned on takeoff, with the motor taking over once airborne.