The iPhone has finally jumped the shark, again

Brace yourself. Because according to The Atlantic, “The iPhone isn’t cool.” (Tip of the antlers to @jonyiveparody.)

I’m sorry, but the mother of the iPhone said it was cool. So.

By the way, the contrast between the title of this piece above and the URL slug – “iphone-14-apple-annual-upgrade-improvements” – is hilarious.

Damon Beres of the Atlantic, however, is somewhat right. If everyone has something, is it still cool? Like, remember how we all thought dating Harry Styles would be cool and when we were all dating Harry Styles we were like, oops, not cool anymore?

However, iPhones and iPhone events have gotten a bit boring. Well, “boring” may be an exaggeration. After all, this one had a bear and a plane crash! What fun. Next year, Apple executives will have to pull every new product out of a pit of poisonous snakes, as announced.

“City” is probably a better word.

It’s not just iPhones, though. Smartphones are a mature business and rocking the boat can be fun and a good lower body workout, but it can also get a lot of water into your boat. The phones that shake things up a bit, foldable phones and start-up phones with names ranging from Essential to Nothing, are mostly gimmicks that you probably don’t want to spend your hard-earned cash on.

So complaining that smartphones are boring is a bit like complaining about all the cars that come on four wheels these days.

Beres begins by reminiscing about the first iPhone he ever bought.

The year was 2011; the season was winter. The ground was muddy…

It’s starting to feel like there’s a recipe coming at the end of this piece.

Many reviewers rightly pointed out that the touchscreen was worse to type on than a physical keyboard, and complained about the iPhone’s vulnerability. In these early years, it was the fashionable choice to buy one, not the pragmatic one.

Okay, hold on. Yes, it was harder to type on a virtual keyboard than on a physical keyboard. But the keyboard is not the only point of interaction. It’s not even the most used interaction point. The whole appeal of the iPhone was that it made the rest of the experience — most of the experience — easier and more enjoyable, so much so that you wouldn’t care if typing was a little more difficult. Was fashion a consideration for some? Secure. But the iPhone and Android didn’t crush Blackberry through fashion, they crushed it through being more user-friendly.

As Beres gets poetic about the iPhone 4, agreeing with Apple that it was “the phone that changed everything,” he forgets to remember a little thing called “Antennagate” that had experts clamoring for a recall from the iPhone 4 device. The Macalope likes to reminisce as much as the next mythical beast, but the past wasn’t all magical unicorn kitten fairies. For example, there were a number of plagues.

The iPhone has finally jumped the shark, again 2 IDG

Beres continues his long-held hatred of Apple’s iPhone upgrade program.

These phones are expensive – $800 and up…

They’re expensive, and Apple has effectively increased the starting price of this year’s fall range by not shipping an iPhone 14 mini. But Apple also sells the iPhone SE for a very reasonable $429. Yes, it’s an older design, but one that’s still fully functional, and Apple is rumored to be switching from the iPhone 8-style design for the SE to the iPhone XR style.

The Macalope is a big fan of the SE, even if it’s a bigger phone than it wants. While the design may be older, it’s also familiar and comfortable. The internals, meanwhile, aren’t old at all, making it a great choice for people who want everything to run smoothly but don’t need professional features.

If you’re going to upgrade your iPhone every year and want AppleCare coverage, the iPhone upgrade program is still a pretty good option, despite Beres’ concerns that he’s eternally indebted to Apple. First, it’s only two years and the clause about your immortal soul is just a standard text and probably not even enforceable, maybe, who knows, the Macalope is not a theologian.

Still, there is something to be said for taking it easy. Just because Apple wants to shove a $1,000 phone in front of you every year doesn’t mean you should take it. The Macalope does that not upgrade every year and therefore do not use the iPhone upgrade program. Heck, he used his original iPhone SE for: four years waiting for the iPhone 12 mini which he now wants to trade in for an iPhone 13 mini. And if Apple never ships another small phone again, it will probably use it until it crumbles to dust. What he hopes is not the case, because some of that dust is not good to inhale.

Look, take it as an injunction that Apple is a company and that capitalism is the fire we all burn in. You can play against the game all you want, but if you don’t feel it, the only winning move is not to play.

And the Macalope hears that the new rotary dial phones are hot this year.