The iPhone 14 will still deliver a speed boost even with an old chip

The iPhone 14 is about a month away from release and there isn’t much we don’t know. Credible reports say there will be a bigger Max size and better camera, but most of the major improvements will be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro, including the A16 chip, which will be exclusive to the most expensive handsets for the first time. from Apple.

But that doesn’t mean the iPhone 14 won’t be faster than the iPhone 13. Even with the same A15 chip in it, Apple probably won’t advertise that this year’s processor is the same as last year’s, so you can expect the usual charts and graphs showing the iPhone 14 beating the iPhone 13 in head-to-head tests.

Despite using *some* old hardware, iPhone 14 non pro still has an overall performance boost over the iPhone 13 series

New cellular modem, new interior design, ect — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 1, 2022

It starts with the chip itself. With the iPhone 13, Apple used the version of the A15 in the Pro models with five GPU cores, while the non-Pro models had 4 GPU cores. It also had 6 GB of RAM while the non-pro model had 4 GB. In our testing, that gave the iPhone 13 Pro about 20 percent more graphics performance than the iPhone 13.

Since the iPhone 14 is expected to use the same version of the A15 as the “Pro” models of the iPhone 13, it would get that extra GPU core and 2GB of RAM. That will help apps load faster as the iPhone can store more in its memory without slowing down other processes. So the iPhone 14 should outperform iPhone 13, but not necessarily better than iPhone 13 Pro.

In addition, all iPhone 14 models are expected to use Qualcomm’s X65 5G modem, which offers “significantly better performance through new power-saving technologies” compared to the X60. And according to leaker ShrimpApplePro on Twitterthe iPhone 14 will feature a “new internal design” that will also bring “overall performance gains over the iPhone 13 series,” although that’s rather vague.

They all said the iPhone 14 could still deliver respectable performance gains over the non-Pro iPhone 13, making it an attractive upgrade, although not nearly as impressive as the A16 chip in iPhone 14 Pro. Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPhone at an event in early September.