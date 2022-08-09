Hold on to your hat, butt and whatever else you hold dear as more rumors of expected iPhone 14 production levels are rolling in.

Anyway, it was just over a month ago that DigiTimes reported a 10 percent “cut” in iPhone 14 orders. Yes, you read that right, not the currently shipped iPhone 13, but the iPhone 14, which will be released in a month or so.

If you remember (or even if you don't know), these "austerity cuts" were probably caused not by a lack of demand, but by supply problems. Apple 'cut' orders, you see, because suppliers couldn't make the phones fast enough.

The iPhone 14 went from doom to boom faster than an A16 benchmark 2 IDG

No, this rumor made no sense.

Anyway, forget all that “cut” nonsense! Because…

Apple reportedly raises iPhone 14 shipment forecast to 95 million units

Can you sue Apple rumors for whiplash? Ask for a mythical beast.

Apple has informed suppliers that it now expects the iPhone 14 series to sell better than initially thought, increasing the number of devices it will manufacture and ship to 95 million from 90 million, according to the Taiwan Economic Times.

This rumor doesn’t seem to take into account the previous one, as the July rumor said Apple would “cut” production from 90 million units to 82 million. Now Apple believes it will sell 95 million.

Geez, get your story straight, Apple! Good gracious, who’s running the show over there?!

Apple is obviously not responsible for these figures.

Since Apple won’t release an iPhone 14 mini, the only person not buying a new phone this year is the Macalope. Instead, he’ll quietly upgrade to an iPhone 13 mini that he’ll stick with for the rest of his life.

Or not. The Macalope is still hopeful that Apple will once again ship a small phone in the future to accommodate any procrastination. And on that day, the Taiwan Economic Times can report that Apple will increase shipments by 0.000011111 percent.