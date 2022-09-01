The iPhone 14 Pro will have a very Apple-like camera cutout

Since the first iPhone 14 rumors started, we knew that the Pro models were losing the notch. And actually, from the start, we expected that there would be two holes at the top of the screen: one for the camera and a larger pill-shaped cutout next to it for the TrueDepth sensors.

However, as we’ve learned in recent days, that’s not the whole picture. While the screen will technically have a hole + pill design, rumors are now saying that users will see the camera holes as an elongated black bar at the top of the screen. Apple apparently uses software to darken the space between the holes to make it look like it’s a single bar.

The rumor was seemingly confirmed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who tweeted, “This is true. It looks like a wide pill-shaped cutout. Having that parting would look odd in use.

When you see it, it absolutely makes sense. If there’s one thing Apple loves about its design language, it’s symmetry, and connecting the bars makes the cutouts appear perfectly balanced. Fold the phone in half and the two sides fit the iPhone X or MacBook Pro perfectly. A hole+pill setup does not have the same effect.

Some people will, of course, complain about Apple’s decision with the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera cutout, but it’s not like you gain screen space by letting the screen flow around the holes. A black bar is less distracting, more symmetrical and cleaner than two holes of different sizes.

In addition, it is unique. The only Android phone in recent history that had anything other than a round camera cutout was the Galaxy S10 Ultra, which had a larger cutout for two cameras in the right corner of the screen. The positioning was not ideal and the dual-camera concept was soon abandoned in the S20. Since then, Samsung, Google and almost every other Android phone have had a single camera hole in the center or corner of the top of the phone. Apple’s will definitely stand out – and that’s how it likes it.

It all seems so obvious now. As predicted by Ben Geskin way back in October 2021, the iPhone 14 will have a cutout that won’t go up a notch, but will still be very much in Apple’s wheelhouse: simple, symmetrical and unique.