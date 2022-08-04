The iPhone 14 may have faster charging, same $799 starting price

With barely a month to go before Apple unveils the iPhone 14 at its annual event in September, rumors are still trickling in. The latest report comes from McGuire Wood on Twitter, who previously predicted Face ID with a mask and the iMac redesignsheds some more light on the non-Pro iPhone 14.

Most notably, the 6.1-inch iPhone is expected to keep the $799 price tag. Though that still means a higher starting price as the $699 iPhone mini disappears. He says the iPhone 14 Max model will start at $999, which would be $100 higher than expected. The price of $799 supposedly refers to the price after special offers from the carrier, while the unlocked price is $829.

Quick dump of current iPhone 14 knowledge I have that I can share. Keep in mind that these are a lot more confirmations than new stuff. Also sing a new system for judging how much weight I would put behind leaks! Look for a and notice that 5/5 is 100% in my book. OK here we go! — McGuire Wood 🔜 Lost Lands 2022 (@Jioriku) August 3, 2022

There were some reports suggesting that Apple could adjust the price of all models for inflation. That price hike will reportedly only affect the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which are said to start at $1,099 and $1,199 respectively.

Furthermore, the iPhone 14 could get a new purple color, which was last seen as a special edition colorway on the iPhone 12. McGuire Woods also says that a purple variant will replace the Sierra Blue color on the iPhone 14 Pro. The green color that was introduced earlier this year also remains.

The report also says that the iPhone 14 will have the same storage options as the iPhone 13 (128GB/256GB/512GB for the iPhone 14 and 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB for the iPhone 14 Pro) and will support 30W charging “for the first bit.” a charge cycle” before dropping to 25W-27W. That’s about 50 percent faster than charging the iPhone 13’s 20W. They also say the phone may gain the ability to charge wirelessly at mid-cycle, possibly in a iOS 16.5 update.

Among the other details, McGuire says the MagSafe magnets are “slightly stronger” and the punch-hole screens on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max “look weird.” Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 at an event in mid-September.

For all the latest iPhone 14 rumors, read our guide to what you need to know about the 2022 iPhone 14, which may just be the first iPhone to be on display all the time.