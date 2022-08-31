The iPhone 14 is just the start of Apple’s jam-packed September

September is always a big month for Apple fans. It is usually the month when the new iPhones are unveiled along with the new Apple Watch. This year that means the iPhone 14 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 8, a redesigned Apple Watch SE and a brand new Apple Watch Pro.

It’s also when the new operating systems begin to leave their beta cycles and become generally available to the public. We’re getting iOS 16 and watchOS 9, but iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura probably won’t land until October.

Of course, there are also the usual service updates — weekly releases for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade — and there’s always a chance Apple will unveil some other new products at its September 7 ‘Far out’ event. So take a deep breath and check out everything we expect in September.

Far Out Event

Apple’s biggest product is the iPhone, so this year’s biggest launch is the iPhone 14. We’re expecting four models at the event this year, which has been dubbed Far Out: normal and Pro models in both standard and Max sizes. . The Pro will be the big star, with a new always-on screen, major camera improvements and the new A16 processor, but the new larger iPhone 14 Max will certainly be a popular choice as well. You can find out everything we think we know about the iPhone 14 in our preview roundup.

The new Apple Watch always goes with the new iPhones. This year’s model (Apple Watch Series 8) isn’t expected to be a huge departure, but a new temperature sensor should make for a nice addition. We think Apple might also introduce a new Apple Watch SE, for budget-conscious people. The biggest Apple Watch rumor – literally – is the Apple Watch Pro, which is expected to feature a new design, bigger screen, rugged casing and bigger battery than the Series 8.

Apple has a lot of other irons in the fire, hardware-wise, and it could announce the second-generation AirPods Pro or other device at the event. But there’s also likely to be a second fall event in October, so don’t expect any new Macs or iPads during this event.

It’s finally time for some of Apple’s major fall operating system updates to leave beta and become available to everyone. While iOS, tvOS, and watchOS will disappear in September, iPadOS has been delayed until October and macOS Ventura will likely appear around the same time. Beta releases for those two will continue throughout the month.

iOS 16.0: iOS 16 brings some really great new features and we expect the final version to launch just before the new iPhones in the 2nd week of September.

watchOS 9.0: watchOS 9 brings improvements to sleep tracking, fitness features, and watch faces. It should launch along with iOS 16.0.

tvOS 16.0: While tvOS 16 doesn’t offer many new features, it will still be updated this fall to stay in line with Apple’s other operating systems. It will likely launch along with iOS and watchOS.

iPadOS 16.1 beta: Apple is going to skip the release of iPadOS 16.0 and instead make the first release 16.1 later this fall (we think October). That’s already the version number of the latest beta, which will continue throughout the month. A major focus is on improving Stage Manager’s new Multitasking feature.

macOS 13 Ventura beta: Highlights of macOS 13 include Continuity Camera, new Weather and Clock apps, Stage Manager, and many app updates. The latest macOS release often lags behind iOS and the last few releases were in October or November. Since Stage Manager is also a feature of macOS, changes made to the iPadOS version should be mirrored here. Additionally, macOS Ventura has some major issues with the System Settings app.

Services

Apple TV+

Here are the shows, series, and movies we expect to release on Apple TV+ in July. This month relies heavily on children’s programming. To find out what’s coming next, check out our full guide to upcoming Apple TV+ content.

Life by Ella: Ella returns to school with a whole new perspective, enthusiasm for what the future holds and a big seize the day mentality. September 2nd

Central Park (Season 3): An animated comedy musical about a family living in Central Park and the wealthy hotel heiress who tries to buy it. September 9th

brave: A documentary series inspired by The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience by Chelsea and Hillary Clinton. September 9th

Sago Mini Friends: An animated series for preschoolers to teach them about gratitude. Based on characters from the Sago Mini World app. 16 September

The biggest beer run ever: A comedy/drama based on the true story of John “Chickie” Donohue, who left New York in 1968 to track down and share a few beers with his childhood friends who are now in the military, fighting in Vietnam. September 30th

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory (Season 2): The second season of the animated kids show takes Wolfboy to a new realm under the Everything Factory responsible for all the destruction in the universe. September 30th

Getting Started with Otis (Season 2): Based on Loren Long’s Penguin Random House book series, this animated series brings kids to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home of Otis the tractor and all his friends. September 30th

apple arcade

Apple releases new games for Apple Arcade on Friday, but not each Friday is dominated by a new game or important update. See our Apple Arcade FAQ for a complete list of Apple Arcade games and more information about the service. Some games are released with no advance warning, but you will often see various projects listed in the Coming Soon section.

Hanx 101 Trivia: Test your trivia knowledge alone or in a mutual trivia standoff. September 2nd

Horizon Chase 2: Fast-paced arcade racing in the tradition of 80s and 90s racers, such as Out Run. September 9th

Garden Tails: Match and Grow: A relaxing match-3 puzzle game where you collect animals, flowers and plants. 16 September

Shovel Knight Graves: A new adventure and story in the classic Shovel Knight side-scrolling franchise. September 23

GRIS+: A beautiful, dreamy adventure whose story unfolds with almost no text, and no way to truly fail or die. It’s an interactive story. September 30th