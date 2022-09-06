The iPhone 14 is near, but it’s already a predictable dud based on the attitude of people who haven’t seen it collected by a site that sells anything.

The Macalope isn’t going to link to it, but if you’re curious if sites trying to get attention for themselves are still running shocking surveys under headlines like “Has Apple lost its way?” iPhone 14 rumors get lukewarm responses’ (literally what the headline is), the answer is, yes, they still do. This just happens to be a site that reviews online gambling sites – and the Macalope is required by law to certify that he’s not kidding here.

It’s a dirty job, but…does anyone really have to do it? Seems debatable.

Again for the afternoon crowd, the people who came in late because they were gambling online all night, consumer surveys of future purchase intentions for products that haven’t even been released yet are more useless than a pair of 12-sided dice in a casino. The Macalope has been protesting such investigations since 2009, when a site said Apple “lost” MacBook sales to netbooks based on a study of school purchase intentions.

Remember netbooks? Cheap, underpowered Windows laptops that would ruin Apple by undercutting the company on costs? They still make cheap, underpowered Windows laptops, of course, but nobody uses the name netbooks anymore, because specifically saying your laptop is cheap and low-power doesn’t help sales. The term “netbooks” became synonymous with “garbage,” so they stopped using it. And the way Intel chips run also applies.

Apple’s answer to netbooks was the MacBook Air, which is still around and remains one of Apple’s most popular Macs.

The iPhone 14 is doomed because of course it is 2 IDG

Just because you can get a few hundred people to say they’re not interested in an Apple product they haven’t seen yet, doesn’t mean it won’t sell well. In fact, it means little more than trying really hard to promote your site.

The funny thing about iPhones, though, is that despite being very boring and no one intends to buy them, they sell quite well.

“Apple’s US iPhone user base overtook Android in the June quarter, now accounting for more than half of all smartphones”

A million years ago, shortly after Android came out, the Macalope predicted that the iPhone would have a slightly larger market share than Android in the long run, so we can all agree that even though this is years and years later, it always was right. Just as Obi-Wan Kenobi was right when he said that “from a certain point of view” Darth Vader “betrayed and killed” Luke’s father. That is, completely wrong. The Macalope was all wrong. The US is one of the best markets for the iPhone, if not the best, so Android is still more popular overall.

But it’s not like the iPhone is unpopular, despite what a site you’ve never heard of says. And, at least the last quarter in the US, it got more popular.

Still, Samsung smells… well, no blood in the water but maybe red food coloring and mocks the iPhone 14 already, even though no one has seen it yet. What is Samsung mocking the iPhone 14 for? For not having the things. Things like cameras and foldability. Look, that’s possible fold the phone and instead of a big thin phone you can have a smaller thick phone. What is better. You also have to open it to use it, which is better than not having to open it to use it.

Look, I’ll go through it again. Folding is just better, okay?

Samsung, of course, routinely mocks iPhones for things and then rushes to have the same things as soon as humanly possible. It is also true that Samsung got bigger phones before Apple did and it was Apple who copied them and other manufacturers.

Those are the perils of the smartphone market.

The Macalope didn’t exactly have a happy ending here, so he figured he’d just drop a big word like “hit and run” and slip out the back door.