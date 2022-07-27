The IOC will monitor esports at the Commonwealth Games, eyeing up gaming events for the Olympics

The International Olympic Committee will step up their exploration of esports by sending an observer to the gaming events being run during the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Sportsmail revealed in February that a deal had been struck for the Commonwealth Esport Championships to run alongside the Games as a demonstration event on August 6-7, with the potential for esports disciplines to participate in the full medal program in 2026.

Those developments have sparked controversy among traditionalists, but the huge, young audience drawn to gaming has made it an attractive proposition for major sports organizations, including the Olympics.

The IOC will look to the esports events at the Commonwealth Games with an eye to the future

Sportsmail understands that this will extend to the deployment of an IOC observer to the Games in Birmingham, with a view to studying the success of the pilot and further developing its own stance on the phenomenon.

While the IOC has not given an indication of when or if esports could become part of a Games program, they do appear to be moving in that direction.

Given the dwindling, aging audience for the Summer and Winter Olympics, the IOC has made no secret of their appeal to the numbers generated by esports – an estimated 500 million worldwide will be watching esports this year, mostly under the age of 34. in an industry worth barely £1bn a year – and have already organized two summits in recent years to explore the compatibility of their parties.

Prior to the Tokyo Olympics, the IOC launched the Olympic Virtual Series, featuring virtual competitions around baseball, cycling, rowing, sailing and motorsport. Their interest in esports is known to be mainly focused on that model, based on virtual participation in traditional sports, as opposed to more popular forms of gaming, with no desire to consider games that promote violence outside of martial arts.