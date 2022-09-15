The interesting reason airplane windows have a ‘bleed hole’

Australians taking to the skies for the first time since the end of the Covid pandemic are seeing the tiny ‘hole’ in their plane windows for the first time – and have wondered what it’s doing.

The small opening in the windows of commercial passenger jets, known as the ‘blood hole’, is actually an important safety feature, according to aviation experts.

The hole helps to regulate how much pressure is applied from the cab to the glass panes and ensures that if the pane breaks, the outer pane goes first.

So it is best not to touch or cover the vent hole in any way so that it can do its job effectively while you are in the air.

This information seemed to “blow the minds” of avid travelers online, with a post about the holes going viral.

While hundreds of others revealed they “never noticed” the holes.

“As I’ve never noticed, but I’m going to watch as we fly up,” said one woman.

While others wondered what would happen if everyone “blocked the holes”, not realizing that they are in the center panel of a three-panel system.

The question was asked by Robbie Gonzalez of iO9 to director of technology Marlowe Moncur, of GKN Aerospace.

A patent filed by Daimlerchrysler Aerospace Airbus in 1997 stated that this ‘air line’ helps to maintain ‘external atmospheric pressure within’ the windows.

In an airplane, the air is pressurized by motors that compress it as it moves through a series of fans.

In order to maintain the cabin pressure at a high altitude, this incoming air is kept in the cabin by means of a so-called outflow valve.

It works the same way a tire is inflated – high pressure air is ‘pumped’ into the cabin and this air comes out of the compression stage of the engines.

Sensors measure how much pressure there is in the cab and this valve releases the air at a rate that maintains this pressure.

For example, when the aircraft is stationary, this valve is open. It doesn’t start to close until the plane takes off.

The air at sea level is said to be about 14.7 pounds per square inch (PSI).

In comparison, a typical flight travels between 9,150 meters and 12,200 meters and at this altitude the pressure is about 4.3 PSI.

Due to a lack of oxygen at high altitude, the aircraft must be pressurized in such a way that it is comfortable and safe for the passengers.

Philip Spiers, chief of the Advanced Structural Testing Center at the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Center (AMRC) at Boeing, told MailOnline that at high altitudes, “there are not enough oxygen molecules to sustain life.

‘Low pressure lowers the boiling point in the body and blood and tears can boil at the edge of space.’

Airplanes don’t go that high, but their flight altitude is usually higher than Mount Everest and they take air for the cabin from the engines.

These engines spend their time compressing air in the front to generate thrust, but Mr. Spiers went on to say that they also blow off some of that air in the process, dehumidifying it and pumping it into the cab to provide the pressure. .

‘Airplanes have a higher pressure inside than outside’, said Mr Spiers.

‘It’s like a bottle of Coca Cola: if you shake a bottle it becomes stiff and hard, but if you loosen it, it becomes limp again. This stretches the skin around the plane.’

Typically, the air in the cabin is maintained at about 11 PSI, the pressure experienced at about 2,130 meters. And this change in pressure causes one’s ears to pop.

To maintain this pressure, the aircraft structure and windows must be able to handle the difference between the cabin pressure and the aircraft exterior.

As a result, windows on commercial aircraft usually have three panes—outer, center, and inner—made of acrylic and glass.

Mr. Spiers went on to say that the plastic window on the inside of the aircraft serves to prevent passengers from gaining access to the windows in the middle and on the outside.

There is a center pane with a hole in it, then an air gap, followed by an outer pane.

This hole helps maintain the differential pressure and directs it toward the outer pane rather than the inner pane.

‘If the window was sealed’ [and didn’t have a hole in it]all the pressure in the cabin would act on the inner window’, Mr Spiers continued.

‘You want [this pressure] to work on the outside window because if there is a problem with the outside it would be possible to see it during inspection.

“If this pressure blows that pane out, the inner pane is still strong enough to hold the pressure. You don’t want the inner window to break first, because the inspectors wouldn’t see that.’

“In addition, this gives enough time for the plane to descend to a lower altitude to fix the problem.”

Michal Weiszer, research fellow in the School of Engineering at the University of Lincoln added:

‘During the flight, the cabin is pressurized and therefore it is necessary to equalize the pressure between the inner window and the actual window so that the outer window holds the load from the differential pressure.

‘In addition, the hole ensures that no moisture gets between the windows.’

And Dr Raf Theunissen, lecturer in aerodynamics in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at the University of Bristol, said: ‘You can understand why airlines install these extra windows just by looking at the number of scratches on them.

“We wouldn’t want to scratch the actual window because it reduces the strength.”