The Inspired Unemployed’s beer brand is at the centre of a Federal Court battle

A beer brand promoted by social media stars Jack Steele and Matt Ford is at the center of a battle over ‘false claims’ now being fought in Australia’s federal court.

Better known as the inspired unemployed, the best friends with millions of followers launched the low-calorie alcoholic drink ‘Better beer’ last October.

Now a rival company whose stakeholders are Mick Molloy and Eddie McGuire has launched legal action, reports news.com.au.

Central to the saga is the claim that Sidewinder Hazy Pale, produced by Brick Lane Brewing, can be confused with Better Beer.

Brick Lane Brewing filed a lawsuit in December alleging that Better Beer “made false, misleading or deceptive representations” about its product.

The company is seeking damages from Torquay Beverage Company and Mighty Craft, the makers of Better Beer.

The court heard on Wednesday how the rival brands with similar designs and logos could confuse consumers.

Brick Lane’s attorney Justine Beaumont also told the court how the Sidewinder beer was launched on Instagram in July 2021 ahead of Better Beer.

Meanwhile, Ed Heerey QC of Better Beer told the court that it was not possible to confuse the products.

‘If you ever go looking for it again, you’ll need the name,’ said Mr Heerey. The three-day trial continues.

Ford and Steele have a 20 percent stake in Torquay Beverage.

Ford and Steele, from the south coast of New South Wales, are the ‘Aussie battlers’ behind the iconic social media account The Inspired Unworking.

After launching the page last year, they rose to fame during COVID-19 by sharing hilarious skits that are now seen every day by their 1.3 million Instagram followers.

They decided to take advantage of their newfound celebrity status and quit their day job where they had worked as a plasterer and carpenter.

Since then, the guys have had collaborations with The Iconic, Fendi, seen in GQ Style and Better Beer.