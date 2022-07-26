The Insignia Smart Fire TV 24-inch is now less than $100 on Amazon – that’s a saving of $70

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a TV for the kitchen, nursery or guest room, we’ve got good news. It is now possible to have a fully connected Smart TV that lets you browse the web or stream content from apps like Netflix or Amazon Prime for less than $100.

The Insignia Smart Fire TV is currently reduced on Amazon by $70 to just $99.99, and shoppers report being pleasantly surprised by the picture and sound quality.

At 24 inches, it’s the ideal size for a kitchen where space is tight, while some people use it as a TV for their RV or home office.

Fire TV seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen. You can also surf the web or call others thanks to the built-in Alexa. Store

The Insignia smart Fire TV comes with a voice-activated remote so you can tell it to switch channels or find content without having to manually search

With everything housed in the TV, no cables are needed for streaming boxes or Fire Sticks, and you can use the voice remote to watch your favorite shows without lifting a finger.

And because it’s a Fire TV, it’s compatible with Alexa and all other Amazon home devices, so you can use it to switch between monitors in the house, call people in different rooms or houses, and even check the TV to check the weather. or to find local restaurants .

Switch between watching TV, calling friends or checking different rooms by simply saying the command to the Insignia TV remote

Despite its compact size, shoppers are amazed by the Insignia smart TVs HD picture quality and surround sound and it has amassed 24,000 perfect five star reviews.

“This TV really impressed me for $100,” wrote one TV fan. ‘The image quality is quite good, vivid and sharp and clear. The WiFi is quite strong and has Bluetooth, which I didn’t expect.’

Another added: “I love that I could pair it with my Echo dot to control power and sound. The picture is very nice and the sound is better than most small TVs.’

Weighing in at just over six pounds, it easily mounts to a wall and the flat sides take up hardly any space.

Slim and sleek: The Insigna smart Fire TV weighs just over six pounds and its flat shape doesn’t take up much wall or counter space

HDMI and USB ports on the back allow you to stream your own content or connect to a laptop, TV or external sound system.

Not sure about the 24-inch size? It doesn’t matter, because Amazon also has discounts on the Insignia Fire TV over the 42-inch, 50-inch and even 55-inch models.