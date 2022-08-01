The incredible numbers behind Sarina Wiegman’s 11 months in charge of England women 

Sarina Wiegman’s England team is the hero of the country after going all out to win Euro 2022 by beating Germany in an epic final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal in extra time in front of a sold-out crowd of millions at home in what was a milestone for women’s football in this country.

It marked the end of what has been an incredible run for the Lionesses under their Dutch manager since she took charge in September last year.

The statistics are quite remarkable and Sports post is here to guide you through the most impressive.

Sarina Wiegman celebrates with the trophy after her side’s victory in the Euro 2022 final

England team celebrate with trophy after beating Germany at Wembley on Sunday

Under Wiegman, England are unbeaten in 20 games in all competitions, winning 18 and drawing only two.

That’s a 90 percent win rate since the former Holland international took charge.

They have scored 106 goals under the 52-year-old, averaging 5.3 per game, the best average per game among England’s women’s managers with two or more games.

Of the coaches who oversaw more than 11 games, none scored more than 2.7 goals per game.

Germany’s goal on Sunday was just the fifth goal they got under the Dutch boss

Wiegman is also the manager whose England side scored 100 goals in the shortest time, in just 18 games.

That’s less than half the number of games it took under a previous coach.

Perhaps even more impressive is the work that has been done on the other side of the field.

In those 20 games, Germany’s goal on Sunday was only the fifth they had to concede.

That’s one goal every five games under Weigman’s management.

They only let two in at Euro 2022 with clean sheets in four of their six matches.

During this European Championship, Wiegman also became the first manager to win the competition with two different sides (the Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022).

She maintained her perfect record in the competition with 12 wins from 12 games.

In what is rarely seen at the highest level, Wiegman also ran the entire tournament on the same basis.

And she was certainly rewarded for it.