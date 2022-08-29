The Importance of Having a Neat Background Appearance in a Virtual Setting

Telecommuting continues to shape work environments across the world. Video conference is becoming the dominant medium for workplace meetings. As workers and management enjoy its convenience and flexibility, the challenge of keeping a professional environment remains. Fortunately, many conferencing platforms allow personalization with custom background images. This short guide explains how Zoom Office backgrounds can benefit your team meetings.

Remove Distraction and Allow Participants To Focus

So, what does a Zoom background with logo do besides look cool? Virtual backgrounds rely on AI-driven neural networks to detect a person’s face and separate it from the surroundings. The fancy term for this is “portrait segmentation.” This technology allows you to use custom backgrounds without the need for a green screen.

Portrait segmentation does one more awesome thing: It only transmits an image of the user with the virtual background. Anything that isn’t the user’s face or body gets hidden — those embarrassing piles of clutter, your poster of Commander Shepard and even your cat perched on the printer.

Besides making you look more professional, virtual backgrounds can encourage other participants to focus. The key, however, is choosing a clean and minimalist background without much visual clutter. That view of the Grand Canyon behind you may look awesome, but your coworkers may be looking more at it and dreaming of their next vacation rather than concentrating on the business at hand. Ideal images for virtual backgrounds include modern-styled offices, conference rooms and lounges.

Leave a Great Impression

Working remotely doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice opportunities for branding. As mentioned earlier, backgrounds with minimalist modern office settings are best for encouraging focus and professionalism. This type of background also allows customization with the addition of your organization’s branding. That’s why these backgrounds have a viewer-facing wall that’s mostly blank.

Logo-branded virtual backgrounds also make a great impression on your video call participants. This is especially advantageous if you’re meeting with clients. With your company logo prominently visible during the call, your background builds brand recognition and reputation. If you’re on a call with professionals from other companies, your logo-branded background helps you stand out.

Customize Your Background

You don’t have to be a graphic designer to create a Zoom Office background with logo — the process is much easier than you may think. Providers such as Virtual Office offer quick and effortless customization. You simply upload your company’s logo, which the provider then integrates into your chosen background. Once your logo is added to the background, it’s ready to use. All you have to do is download it.

When uploading your logo, it’s best to choose a JPEG or PNG image file with a transparent background. Because there’s no surrounding color to remove, they allow the logo to seamlessly overlay your chosen Zoom background.

Managing Your Virtual Work Environment

Remote work has brought new opportunities and challenges. Video conference platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet help work teams communicate and collaborate. By selecting an appropriate virtual background, you can set the right tone for your video meetings.