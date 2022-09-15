The IMF must step up to help Ukraine

Since Ukraine liberated the Kharkiv region last weekend after the Russian occupation, Western observers have wondered how Moscow would respond. Now they partially know.

“Russia has responded to Ukraine’s counter-offensive by destroying civilian infrastructure,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told the Financial Times on Thursday, noting that Russian missiles have shut down power plants and severely damaged the massive Kryvyi Rih dam.

This poses major humanitarian and military challenges. But it also raises an important economic question: can Kiev cope with the immediate, mounting financial costs of destruction without falling into a fiscal crisis and/or hyperinflation?

The problem for Ukraine is not just how the cost of future peacetime reconstruction, estimated in the region of $350 billion. It is also facing an immediate fiscal crisis as it tries to keep its economy (and its people) alive and on. Unless it gets quick help from the IMF, among others, it risks losing this economic battle, no matter what happens on the military side.

Central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko outlined the issue forcefully earlier this week. Since the invasion, Ukraine’s economy has shrunk by more than a third, inflation has risen above 20 percent and an estimated $97 billion worth of infrastructure was destroyed in June.

This is alarming. But it can get worse quickly. Shmyhal says the government currently has a $5 billion hole in its monthly budget since tax revenues collapsed, while military spending has soared.

Sympathetic Western creditors have “reprofiled” existing foreign debt, saving Kiev about $6 billion, bankers tell me. Shmyhal says the Treasury Department has also sold $14.5 billion worth of domestic war bonds and plans to sell more.

But the central bank is wary of over-issuing war bonds, fearing it will lead to hyperinflation. It is perfectly justified to be concerned: war often causes catastrophic spirals of inflation.

And while Kiev has received an estimated $17 billion in international loans and grants this year, it doesn’t close the fiscal gap completely. And Shmyhal estimates Ukraine will face monthly deficits of about $3.5 billion by 2023, assuming the war continues.

So what should the west do to bolster Ukraine’s financial defenses? The most important step would probably be to urge the IMF to provide meaningful support.

The fund has already implemented one structural adjustment program in Ukraine in 2015. It has also provided two small dollops of $1.4 billion in emergency aid since the invasion. The second emerged this week after Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the IMF, spoke by phone with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he headed for the eastern front lines.

However, Kiev is now asking the fund to offer a full-fledged program, ideally from at least $15 billion. Such numbers are not unprecedented in the history of the IMF: Greece and Argentina were given more to cope with their respective crises. But what would make any Ukraine package controversial is that the IMF has never before implemented a significant structural adjustment program in a country embroiled in a full-blown war.

In addition, Ukraine’s relations with the IMF have been sore in recent years. Economists at the fund were concerned about the country’s “poor governance” (the polite expression for corruption) and Zelenksky’s erratic commitment to economic reform in the past.

On the part of Ukraine, there is widespread resentment against Western financiers and IMF cuts planning – and resisting the idea of ​​foreign investors grabbing Ukrainian assets. So much so, that when Zelenksyy was “just” a TV actor who played the fictional president on the popular show Servant of the People (before becoming the actual president in 2019), he enthusiastically kicked the IMF out of Ukraine. You couldn’t make this up.

But war is now restoring Ukraine’s political economy, leading to once unimaginable levels of unity and innovation — and undermining the power of previously dominant oligarchs. This creates more openings for reform. And the Zelenksyy government is trying to show that it will be fiscally as responsible as the IMF needs.

Last week, Rustem Umerov, an official conducting peace negotiations, was appointed head of an alleged sovereign wealth fund. Umerov tells me he has a mandate to exorcise state assets, or sell them to global investors, to raise money.

So I hope that the IMF will soon find the courage to offer meaningful support, not least because it could also lead to more aid from the US and Europe. An IMF reform program could attract more private sector investment if (or when) the war ends, or even sooner if Western governments start offering war insurance to private investors.

Georgieva, for her part, has hinted that she is getting ready to be creative: after talking with Zelenskyy, she said to the staff that “we are going to adjust our engagement capacity slightly” and “there is a build-up to a full-fledged program.”

This is good news, but it cannot act without the support of the IMF board. So all eyes are now on what the US and European governments are doing at next month’s IMF fall meeting. Much is at stake, both for Kiev and the West.

