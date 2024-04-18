The images melt hearts across Australia: Molly the magpie returns home after being separated from her family for 45 days.

Heartwarming footage captured Molly the Magpie appreciating her first day home after being reunited with her Staffordshire Terrier family and friends.

Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen shared a montage of the bird’s “first 24 hours home” after it was returned to its family in Gold Coast, Queensland.

Molly had been separated from the family for 45 days after being confiscated by wildlife authorities before being returned following widespread outrage across the country.

The video showed Molly running around the house with her wings spread, bathing, singing and enjoying the sun with her canine friends Peggy and Ruby.

“The first 24 hours at Molly’s have been wonderful for all of us,” Wells wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

‘The three best friends have been enjoying the sun together or simply enjoying each other’s company as they always have.

Molly, the Institute’s famous magpie, is back with her Staffy friends and human caretakers 45 days after she was captured by wildlife authorities.

‘They are settling back into their normal home life and Molly has had some baths and played with her trusty sloth toys with Peggy and Ruby, who are never too far away.

“We have had to duck several times while the wings flapped next to our heads and the constant singing is music to our ears.”

Wells and Mortensen rescued Molly as a baby in 2020 and began sharing their “unlikely friendship” with their two pets on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The trio rose to stardom, attracting two million followers and starring in a book full of photographs of the unlikely companions, with fans raving about the “very special” relationship between the three animals.

Originally, Mrs. Wells thought Molly was a woman, but she is actually a man and the name stuck.

Wells and Mortensen voluntarily handed Molly over to Queensland’s Department of Science, Environment and Innovation (DESI) on March 1 after authorities discovered they did not have the required permit to care for native wildlife.

After a battle with the state government, Molly was returned on Monday under strict conditions, including that the couple will no longer profit from the bird or its image.

Wells and Mortensen shared an emotional update on Facebook immediately after reuniting with their beloved bird earlier this week.

“We are so excited to be able to share the first photo of the 3 best friends together,” the couple wrote.

“Thank you for giving us a little space to settle in and enjoy each other’s company again.”

One photo showed the two dogs sitting on a fluffy white cushion while Molly stood to the side and looked at the camera.

“He’s singing, barking and sunbathing with Peggy and Ruby,” Mrs. Wells and Mr. Mortenson said.

“We are so grateful to have him back with us that we couldn’t have done it with you.”

Another gushing post read: ‘We have the best news. Molly is home. We are overwhelmed with emotion right now.

“It was a very exciting meeting in the [Department] this morning for us with a little shout of happiness from Molly.

Social media users were delighted with Molly’s return.

“So happy to see Molly back where she belongs,” one person said.

‘Seeing Molly come has made my day. I love how she bathes herself, it’s like she’s cleaning herself from all the ridiculous things she did,” wrote another.

“If this doesn’t show the world the bond they have, I don’t know what else could,” a third person said. “I’m so glad Molly is safe and home.”

Wells and Mortensen were trained as wildlife keepers and must continue to work with authorities to ensure the bird receives proper care.

The couple said they had been given a license to care for the bird.

They are also encouraged to publicly educate others on how to properly care for native wildlife.