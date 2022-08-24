The Hundred: Andy Lee reveals he’s often naked around his parents

<!–

Andy Lee has revealed that his family has a relaxed policy on nudity.

The 41-year-old comedian says his parents have long had the habit of walking into his shower naked just because they feel like a chat.

He made the confession during an interview with Carrie and Tommy this week, when he revealed, the topic of nudity will be discussed in his Nine panel show The Hundred.

“I found out I was outnumbered, tonight we’re tackling nudity,” Andy said.

‘I don’t like to go naked’ [in front of my parents] but daddy talks to me, or mommy talks to me when i’m in the shower, and vice versa,” he added.

Radio hosts Tommy Little and Carrie Bickmore both agreed they wouldn’t do that in front of their parents.

He made the confession during an interview with Carrie and Tommy this week when he revealed that the topic of nudity will be discussed on his Nine panel show The Hundred

‘That’s the thing about this show [The Hundred]you learn things about yourself that you thought everyone else did,” Andy added.

It comes after the funny man told Stellar magazine that he doesn’t think marriage is “super important” after dating girlfriend Rebecca Harding for nearly eight years.

Andy said that while some couples consider “milestones” like marriage important, they are “not for everyone.”

Andy is pictured here with his father Michael Lee

Rebecca, 30, said they have already taken steps to show their commitment to each other and are happy to take things as they come.

“It’s really unfair and there’s other pressures to have kids too. And unfortunately for women, we have a little clock that’s ticking…” she said.

‘We really like where we are. We have bought a house. We have a dog and we have a few other projects as well.’