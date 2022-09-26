The ‘hunch’ of the accused wood chipper’s ‘terrible accident’ before the man died: Sharon Graham

Sharon Graham had a premonition about a horrific accident weeks before Bruce Saunders was found in a wood chipper, a court has heard.

Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, are on trial for pleading not guilty to the so-called ‘love quadrangle’ murder after Mr Saunders, 54, died while working on a property north of Brisbane in November 2017.

Graham is accused of asking Roser and another man, Peter Koenig, to kill Mr. Saunders and make it look like an accident to claim her ex-partner’s $750,000 life insurance policy.

Ex-partner Barry Collins said Graham spoke of a hunch “three or so weeks” before he first heard about Mr Saunders’ death on the news.

“She said I had a premonition that there was going to be a terrible accident where someone would get hurt,” he told the Brisbane Supreme Court.

When pressed for what Graham said about the hunch, Mr. Collins said, “They’re going to clear a block, clear some land and there will be an accident and someone will get hurt.”

The jury was previously shown police videos and photos of Mr Saunders’ legs sticking out of a wood chipper on the Goomboorian site near Gympie after he cut trees with Roser and Koenig.

Weeks after the death, Mr Collins said Graham had a conversation about what had happened to Mr Saunders.

He said Graham didn’t go into details, but told him it was an accident.

Graham is accused of being in a ‘love square’ with Roser, Koenig and Mr Saunders, plotting the latter’s murder for months.

Mr Collins said Koenig was a long-term employee for his transport company.

During their actual relationship, Mr Collins moved from South Australia to Queensland with Graham and Koenig who had come with them and lived on the same property as the couple.

He described Koenig’s relationship with Graham as “very close.”

Before moving to Queensland, Mr Collins said he found a gun he’d forgotten he had and gave it to Koenig but “never saw it again”.

The court heard that a ‘very stressed’ Roser visited an inmate at a caravan park north of Brisbane in July 2017 and told her his girlfriend wanted him to shoot and kill her partner.

Joan Balfour said caravan park neighbor Roser told her he got the small gun from his girlfriend’s “boyfriend”.

Mrs Balfour said she had never met the friend or knew her name, but had seen the blond woman visit Roser at the caravan park.

“He told me his girlfriend wanted to get rid of her partner at the time,” she told the court.

“She wanted Greg to shoot her partner…I clearly advised him not to.”

Ms Balfour said Roser revealed the gun was in the trunk of his car when they met for lunch the next day.

She said Roser also told her that the girlfriend provided an address and times to lie in wait to shoot the partner.

“He told me the last time he saw his girlfriend she sent him to her boyfriend’s house and this friend gave him a gun,” Ms Balfour said.

“I asked, ‘What kind of idiot gives someone a gun?’ and he said the man who gave him the gun was in love with his girlfriend, but nothing ever happened.

“I just said…”Don’t, it’s stupid.” Before we ended the conversation, he agreed with me that it was stupid and that he wouldn’t do it.’

The trial for Judge Martin Burns continues.