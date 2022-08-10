The humble one-bed flat London Olivia Newton-John called home almost 50 years ago

Residents living in flats in a building where Olivia Newton-John bought her first London home – before she became world stars – have called for a blue plaque on the building to commemorate her life.

The singer, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 73, invested in the modest one-bed apartment nearly 50 years ago.

The unassuming one-bedroom property in chic West Hampstead is a far cry from the £4 million luxury ranch in Southern California’s Santa Ynez, where the star spent her final days with husband John Easterling, surrounded by family and friends before her. dead this week.

Records show that on 19 March 1973 Newton-John, then only 24 years old, spent £19,500 on the second floor flat with its own small roof terrace just off West Hampstead’s main West End Lane road.

Olivia’s Hampstead Bolt Hole: The one-bedroom apartment on Dennington Park Road in north London is worth around £600,000 today, but was bought by the then aspiring star in 1973 for just £19,500

A resident of the property checked the original deeds to confirm that Olivia, who died Sunday at her California ranch after a 30-year battle with breast cancer, had owned the property — and found her name barely legible on the document.

The adored British-born, Australian-raised star had lived in Hampstead with her mother Irene – in a £9 a week flat in Perons Court, Hampstead – as she tried to launch her career (Pictured in 2016 in Nashville)

A copy of the title deeds and the 99-year lease for the property are kept with millions of others at the Land Registry. The value of the flat, in Dennington Park Road, now let, is estimated today at around £600,000.

A current resident of the five other flats in the same building said he was intrigued to notice that groups of people on walking tours would stop outside on the street and look at the second floor.

“I went out and asked why they were there,” he said, “and they told me Olivia Newton-John lived there. I went back and looked at the title deeds, and there was her name, barely legible.

“I think there should be a blue plaque indicating that this was the first flat she owned in London, and I’m sure it must be.”

In 1973, Olivia’s fledgling career was going well, but she was nowhere near the superstar status she would enjoy with her starring role in Grease, playing Sandy opposite John Travolta’s Danny five years later.

The singer pictured in London in 1973, several years before her big break in the high school cult film Grease

A resident who lived in one of five other flats in the same building called for a blue plaque to commemorate the Grease star’s time in the area. Pictured: a copy of the original deeds

Born in England in 1948, Olivia was just five years old when her parents emigrated to Melbourne, and she said in later life that she always considered herself Australian.

Nevertheless, she returned to London in 1966 after winning the plane ticket and (Aus) $300 in a talent show called Sing, Sing, Sing the year before, while still in school.

By this time, her parents, Brin and Irene, were divorced and Olivia’s mother accompanied her daughter to London for her big time crack.

Online sources suggest that Dennington Park Road was Olivia’s first London home back in 1965, but our research shows she lived in a succession of other rental properties before buying the flat.

Initially, Olivia and mother Irene lived in a £9 a week flat in Perons Court, Hampstead and struggled to make ends meet as Olivia worked on the club circuit and later formed a duo with a friend from Down Under, Pat Carroll.

Olivia’s 1966 debut single, Till You Say You’ll Be Mine, written by American songwriter Jackie DeShannon, was recorded at Decca Studios and duly released by the label as part of the award for winning the Australian Television Talent Competition.

The one-off single was a flop, and it wasn’t until 1971 that Olivia’s first big break came with a cover of Bob Dylan’s If Not For You.

Olivia would become a household name after her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 hit Grease (depicted with British comic Les Dawson)

The singer on the verge of stardom who performed in Hamburg in 1973, the same year she climbed the British real estate ladder

She dated Bruce Welch of The Shadows, who lived in his London flat for several years, after working as the support act for the group and Cliff Richard on stage and on TV.

Also in 1971, she became a regular guest singer on the prime-time Saturday night BBC TV variety show, It’s Cliff Richard.

Hits followed for Olivia with the country ballad Banks of the Ohio and Let Me be There, both of which did well in the United States.

In 1974, she was chosen to sing the United Kingdom’s entry in the Eurovision Song Contest, Long Live Love, which brought them together in fourth place after Abba’s huge debut hit, Waterloo for Sweden.

Dame Olivia, as she would become at the 2020 New Years festivities, became a prominent champion of breast cancer research, having received the first of three cancer diagnoses in 1992.

After her first battle with the disease, she had a partial mastectomy and reconstruction. Subsequent diagnoses followed in 2013 and 2018, when she told fans she treated the disease “naturally” and used cannabis oil for the pain.