The humble hero from Hauge, how Sarina Wiegman turned England into Euro 2022 winners

How many people knew Sarina Wiegman, the humble hero from Den Hauge, before this summer? Football fans? Some, not all. The average man or woman in the street? Probably not. All of England now knows her name.

She is the woman who made history. She is the woman who brought football home. She is the woman who brought this country their first major trophy since 1966. She was the quietest woman in Wembley when the whistle went off.

Her England side, fed back by Germany in the 79th minute after Ella Toone’s opener, had the momentum against them. There was no panic, Wiegman never panics.

Sarina Weigman made history by leading England to victory at Euro 2022 at Wembley

England’s players raise the Euro 2022 trophy, ending 56 years of pain without a final win

Throughout this tournament, her substitutions have proved crucial and they did again, with Chloe Kelly coming off the bench to England to win the European Championship. Kelly hadn’t played a game under Wiegman before the start of this tournament. She missed most of last season with a knee injury.

Her inclusion in the roster of 23 players was no guarantee. But Wiegman knows best. Kelly came on for Beth Mead, England’s top scorer in this competition, in both the quarter-finals and finals.

Her energy and pace of work against Spain were crucial and when the ball fell right in front of her in the six-yard box, she was in the right place at the right time to poke home.

Wiegman took charge of this team only 10 months ago, but a transformation has taken place. England’s form has been poor since their departure from the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

Although they would never admit it, the FA appointed Wiegman to win this home tournament. She had been there and had done it with the Netherlands. She had the experience that previous managers did not have.

The Dutch manager is the woman who made history and took football home

Throughout this tournament, her substitutions have proved crucial and they have done it again

What she missed was time. The interim period under Hege Riise, between Phil Neville’s departure and Wiegman’s arrival, cost precious time. But it didn’t matter. If this is what she can do in less than a year, what can she do in two, three?

Wiegman’s first matches were the World Cup qualifiers against inferior countries. The victories were easy, but England often missed countless opportunities. “We have to be more ruthless,” Wiegman would say after her match had just won 10-0. She always wants more. In the past three weeks, her players have given her everything. They trust her judgment and why shouldn’t they?

Every big question Wiegman has had, she’s been right. It was a bold move to name Leah Williamson as captain and not choose Steph Houghton from her 23-player roster.

Sarina’s tactics and decision making has been hailed as key to making England winners

Leah Williamson became England captain on Wiegman’s big call to replace Steph Houghton

There was an argument that Houghton, who had served her country so well for so many years, deserved to go to this home tournament and provide experience and guidance even when she wasn’t playing.

But in Wiegman’s eyes she was not fit and that was what mattered. It was up to Williamson to lead and that task would have been more difficult with her former captain in the background.

Her decision to name the same starting line-up for every match turned out to be a masterstroke. There were doubts about the playing of Rachel Daly, a striker by profession, as a left-back in the defense that included all right-footed players.

When Daly was exposed and cut open by Spain, many thought Alex Greenwood had to come in. Daly started the semifinals and had her best game of the tournament. The players who have made an impact off the bench – Toone, Kelly and Alessia Russo may have done so had they started.

Her in-game decisions were spot on. The right players introduced at the right time deliver a performance of a lifetime.

Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring the winning goal against Germany in the Euro 2022 Final

It is overlooked that Wiegman went through a personal tragedy three weeks before this tournament started. She had to return to the Netherlands when her sister died at the end of May. She took a week off to be with her family before returning to the English camp in St George’s Park. She always puts her team first.

Wiegman is not in the spotlight. When it was suggested that she would become a celebrity if she won this tournament, she laughed. “No, I’m just going back to my quiet life.” She can try, but it may not be that easy.

Everyone knows her name now. Few people in football have legendary status in two countries. Wiegman won the European Championship at home in 2017 with her native Netherlands. Yesterday she led the Lionesses to their first trophy. The humble hero from The Hague is now an honorary English woman.