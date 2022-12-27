The huge aquarium that exploded in the lobby of a German hotel was a ‘time bomb’, says an expert

A German expert has said the aquarium that exploded at Berlin’s Radisson Blue hotel was a “time bomb” that should have been predicted.

Hermann Schuranm, former owner of Schuran Seawater Equipment, said he is not surprised the tank ruptured.

The expert on building similar facilities said it should have been clear that the aquarium could only last so far, with some only surviving 25 years. The structure finally burst after only 19 years.

Mr. Schuranm says he was asked for an estimate to build the aquarium, but decided against going ahead, saying it was too big and he couldn’t say for sure how long it would survive.

In the picture: the AquaDom aquarium and the damage after the incident on December 16, 2022 in the hotel atrium

Schurman said the fault lies with those who built it, adding that it should have been inspected every two years.

“Otherwise, there is negligence,” he said.

He added that he is unaware of the process that was used to reinforce the structure, but if it was not prepared in the correct way, it could have resulted in cracks in the glass.

The contract states that periodic inspections are required, but does not say how often they should be.

Mr. Schurman said eurosweekly: ‘That Aquadom should have been heated to 80 degrees with an oven after construction and then again after renovation. That is very expensive, but it is possible.’

He said that if this process is not used, stress cracks can form in the glass.

Debris lies in front of the Radisson Blu hotel, where the huge aquarium in the hotel lobby blew up on December 16, 2022.

A man looks through debris that cascaded down from the Radisson Blu hotel on December 16, 2022 after the aquarium exploded.

Debris from the aquarium that exploded on Friday is seen on the ground in front of the Radisson Blu hotel in Berlin, Germany.

The 25-meter-tall tank, located in the lobby of the Radisson Blu hotel in central Berlin, exploded at around 5:50 a.m. on December 16, killing 1,500 tropical fish housed there.

The destruction of the AquaDom aquarium sent a million liters of water gushing through reception and knocked out electricity in the hotel. Two people were injured by glass fragments and received treatment at the hospital.

However, the death toll could have been much more deadly if the freak accident had happened an hour later, when the hotel lobby is usually packed with visitors.

Police said they found no evidence of a malicious act, but the cause of the spectacular cave-in just before 6 am, in which two people were slightly injured, remains unclear.

Pictures from inside the hotel showed extensive damage to the transparent aquarium, with only the frame still standing.

The AquaDom aquarium pictured after its explosion on December 16, 2022 in Berlin, Germany

The local government said almost all of the 1,500 fish that were inside at the time of the breach died, but “some fish at the bottom of the tank” were saved.

The local government said almost all of the 1,500 fish that were inside at the time of the breach died, but “some fish at the bottom of the tank” were saved.

About 400 to 500 mostly small fish from a separate set of aquariums located below the hotel lobby were evacuated to other tanks in a neighboring aquarium that was not affected.

The aquarium opened in December 2003 and was modernized in 2020.

US-based Reynolds Polymer Technology, which says on its website that 41 of its acrylic panels were used in the construction of the tank cylinder, said it “expresses its sincere concern” to hotel guests and workers who who were affected and who were injured.

He said “we are also deeply saddened by the animals and aquatic life lost.”

It was speculated that subzero temperatures that dropped to minus 10 degrees Celsius (14F) overnight caused a crack in the acrylic glass tank, which then burst under the weight of the water.

The 82-foot-tall tank in the lobby of the Radisson Blu hotel in central Berlin exploded at around 5:50 a.m. on December 16, 2022, killing 1,500 tropical fish housed in the aquarium.

The local government said almost all of the 1,500 fish that were inside at the time of the breach died, but “some fish at the bottom of the tank” were saved.

About 400 to 500 mostly small fish from a separate set of aquariums located below the hotel lobby were evacuated to other tanks in a neighboring aquarium that was not affected.

Pictures from inside the hotel showed extensive damage to the transparent aquarium, with only the frame still standing.

Broken window glass and damaged furniture were strewn near the scene.

More than 100 emergency workers and rescue dogs were deployed to search the building for someone who might be trapped under the rubble, Berlin’s firefighting service said.

Hours after the incident, trucks began removing debris that had spilled onto the street in front of the hotel.

The cylindrical aquarium is located in the lobby of a Radisson Blu hotel and has a transparent-walled elevator built inside that was used by visitors to the Sea Life entertainment complex, which also has a hotel, shops and restaurants.

Some 350 people staying at the resort’s hotel were asked to pack up their belongings and leave the building.

Debris lay in the street after the tank exploded in the German capital on December 16, 2022.

Firefighters are deployed outside the Radisson Blu hotel where a huge aquarium located in the hotel lobby exploded on December 16, 2022.

Now, efforts are underway to save 400-500 smaller fish housed in aquariums below the lobby area. Without electricity, their tanks were not getting the oxygen they needed to survive, authorities said. Pictured: Emergency services evacuate additional fish from other aquariums within the hotel

Operators say the aquarium has the world’s largest cylindrical tank and contained 1,500 tropical fish of 80 different species before the incident.

The aquarium, which was built in 2004, was last renovated in 2020, according to the DomAquaree resort’s website.

During the improvement work, all the water in the tank was drained and the fish were moved to aquariums in the basement of the building, where there is a breeding center for the fish, he said.

The Bild newspaper said the aquarium had only reopened this summer after a two-year renovation that cost around 2.6 million euros (£2.2 million).