The Hottest Place on EARTH: Australia Sweats Through a Scorching Heat Wave

Australia is currently the world’s warmest country, occupying nine of the top ten spots for towns and cities in the world in the last 24 hours.

Eucla, in Western Australia, was the hottest place in the world on Monday, reaching a maximum temperature of 45.6°C.

The only place outside of Australia to make the top 10 was Ondangwa in Namibia, where temperatures soared to 44.5 degrees.

Forrest in Western Australia was not far behind with 44.4C and Nullarbor, also in SA, saw a high of 44.1C.

The remaining nine hottest places in the world on Saturday were all in Australia.

Adelaide residents have sweltered overnight as a heatwave peaking in South Australia fries several capital cities and inland areas.

Heat wave warnings have been issued for South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania, New South Wales and isolated parts of Western Australia with temperatures 8°C to 16°C above average.

Adelaide marked 38C before 11am on its way to a predicted high of 40C. The city sweltered during a night in which the mercury dipped to only 27.4 °C.

That kind of night is on the cards for Victorians, and the temperature is not expected to drop below 26 degrees, the state’s hottest night in four years.

Meanwhile, most of Tasmania, including Hobart, will join Flinders Island in reaching over 30C on Tuesday.

Much of inland NSW is headed for highs between 35 and 40°C, but coastal breezes will prevent the Sydney CBD from recording its first 30°C day since February 21.

While some sweltering conditions are welcome, severe heat waves can be dangerous, especially for the elderly, infants, children, and pregnant and lactating women.

In Victoria, extreme heat kills more than any other natural disaster.

Children’s body temperatures can rise four to five times faster than adults and they should never be left in parked cars, Victoria’s minister for ambulance services said.

“It’s simple: never leave your children alone in a car, the consequences can be deadly,” Gabrielle Williams said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the RSPCA South Australia reminded pet owners to be mindful of their footed companions and consider moving them into air-conditioned spaces.

Dogs should not be walked during the hottest hours of the day or allowed to step on any hot surfaces, he said.

“If you can’t hold the back of your hand to the surface for five seconds then it’s too hot for your dog’s paws,” the RSPCA SA said in a statement.

While northern and western Melbourne and Victoria expect high temperatures of between 37-41°C on Tuesday, a cold change forecast to sweep across the state on Wednesday will bring rain and wind gusts of up to 90km/h in raised areas.

Damaging winds and severe thunderstorms could pose a risk, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

“We have high fire danger ratings in the Mallee, Wimmera and North Country fire districts today and tomorrow with those high temperatures and those increasing winds,” the bureau’s Christie Johnson told reporters Tuesday.

“So that’s something we’d like people to be very careful about.”

Further north, a severe weather warning is in place for the Northern Territory for parts of the Barkly and Simpson districts.

Slow-moving extropical Cyclone Ellie is bringing rainfall totaling up to 300mm to some areas east of Tennant Creek, raising concern for flash flooding.

Kalkarindji on the Buntine Highway received 60mm of rain in 30 minutes until 1:32am on Tuesday.

“Although the system is forecast to temporarily weaken today, heavy rain and thunderstorm activity are expected to continue,” a BoM statement said.