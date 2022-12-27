The hottest and coldest Apple hits of 2022

As 2022 approaches, it’s time to look back at the year and ask ourselves: How can we game it? One way is to find out who had the worst recordings of 2022 and who had the best recordings. And guess what, that’s exactly what we’re going to do!

So, see! The worst and best recordings of the year!

The worst lasts

The FBI on Advanced Data Protection

Let’s start with our fine friends at the Federal Bureau of Investigations. This year, they felt very touchy — you could even say downright sensitive — about Apple’s decision to implement end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups.

This hampers our ability to protect the American people from criminal activity ranging from cyber-attacks and violence against children to drug trafficking, organized crime and terrorism…

That’s a shame and, let’s face it, it’s not like the Macalope never whined and complained about things that made his job harder. But while the United States Constitution can be said to make the FBI’s job more difficult, not all things that do are bad. Just try to deal with it the best you can, okay?

Facebook shills

This year saw a flood of supplicants rush to defend Facebook over Apple’s implementation of App Transparency, which the company actually — GASP —questions users if they wanted it to gobble up all their private data and sell it to the highest bidder. And the lowest bidder and all bidders in between. ‘Won’t someone touch the small companies?!” was the laughable complaint.

See, if a small business needs the Macalope’s private data to survive, then maybe that’s a small business that doesn’t need to exist. Also, hogswallop. Nonsense. Ninny hammers. (The Macalope may have made that last one up, but he thinks it will take off.) They didn’t care about small businesses, they cared about Facebook. How does the Macalope know? Because – strange coincidence! – almost all of them worked there.

Apple on unions

Apple has taken its aversion to unions in its stores to sky-high heights, and things are looking bad for the richest company in the world. According to a complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board, Apple created a pseudo-union to beat organizers at one of its Ohio stores.

Now the Macalope is decided not in this case saying “Steve Jobs never would have done” because he believes that Steve probably would have driven all these store employees into an elevator and fired them on the spot. In the sun. But for a company that coined the phrase “Think different,” it definitely thinks the same as almost the rest of the tech industry in this anti-labour stance. Almost everything, but not quite, as we’ll see later.

Give Musk a chance

When Elon Musk finally took over Twitter after loudly announcing his bid and then spent months trying to get rid of it, many people sighed deeply about what they expected based on Musk’s charming persona online. However, some, including the Macalope’s friend John Gruber (reveal: The Macalope has appeared on Gruber’s podcast), have been optimistic about his tenure.

They are less than two months later. Only because it’s been an unmitigated disaster from day one to day 60. In Gruber’s defense, he did devote an entire episode of The Talk Show to how he was wrong. Since Musk doesn’t want anyone to link to Mastodon for fear of them following the Twitter exodus, allow the Macalope.

Fans of stage managers

One of the major disappointments of macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 has to be Stage Manager. Billed as a more convenient way to multitask, particularly on the iPad, Stage Manager ultimately proved to be buggy and not that useful. So what dumbass would have suggested back in June that Stage Manager would be “a much clearer way to view and navigate multiple apps at the same time, as well as create multiple workspaces.” Uh, well, the stupid dumbass currently typing this sentence, that’s who.

Now, the Macalope preceded that with “[Stage manager] seems,” but he was decidedly overly optimistic about the likelihood of the iPad’s battle with multitasking becoming a thing of the past. While he actually uses it on one machine to quite an effect, it’s certainly not the panacea he was hoping for and he regrets the false optimism.

Only a dumb dumbass thought Stage Manager would solve the iPad’s multitasking problems. Lewis Painter/Foundry

The best recordings

Nilay Patel welcomes Elon Musk to Twitter

While others cozyed up behind their computer screens to watch Elon Musk save Twitter, Nilay Patel told the father of [# ERROR – NUMBER OUT OF BOUNDS] “Welcome to hell, Elon,” and he couldn’t have been more right. Every step Musk took was on the end of a rake. If Musk relaxed moderation, people would flee the site. When he turned the controls back on, his fans would scream about freedom of speech. It was only six weeks before he was thunderously booed at a Dave Chappelle show. If a randlord can’t get there, he can’t get anywhere.

Microsoft on unions

Unlike Apple and virtually every other tech company, Microsoft has pledged to work with unions and take a cooperative stance rather than a combative one. This is a pretty amazing twist for a company that had stack rankings up until nine years ago. That’s like going from a dog fight to a dog shelter in the same amount of time. The Macalope really wishes Apple would copy this feature from Redmond, but it unfortunately seems set up for Scrooging his way to victory. Weird for a company currently running a “A Christmas Carol” themed show on its streaming service.

Everyone who warned you about Epic

Let’s assume Apple’s App Store policies are fickle, selfish, and akin to highway robbery. That said, anyone who warned you not to look to Epic as your hero in this fight was wrong.

“Fortnite maker Epic Games must pay $520 million for cheating children and violating their privacy”

Epic Games, the creator of the hugely popular Fortnite series, is paying two of the largest settlements in Federal Trade Commission (FTC) history for child privacy violations and “dark patterns” that deliberately tricked users into doing purchasing through manipulative design.

Epic is not the white knight among developers. It’s only in this fight for Epic and Epic. If you’re riding up a hill for the right reasons, you might want to make sure the person leading you doesn’t betray you halfway through.

Cryptocurrency Doubters

Cryptocurrency crashed and burned (the planet) massively in 2022. The Macalope finds it hard to shed a tear for most of these libertarian peddlers as their free market fundamentalism extends to continuing to trade with totalitarian countries invading their democratic neighbors because doing them otherwise “would go against the very reason crypto exists.” If lubricating the skids that make the world a worse place is part of your mission statement, then maybe your product shouldn’t exist.

Anyone who suggested it could be a scam was pretty much on the money as one crypto company after another failed and left a trail of fraud, embezzlement and poorly dressed CEOs. A thousand bored monkeys typing on a thousand typewriters could easily have come up with this ending because it was so predictable.

Apple’s privacy moves

From app transparency to end-to-end iCloud encryption, Apple continued to move the ball forward in the effort to protect the privacy of its customers. The horny wish that the company hadn’t blown up the word “courage” when removing the headphone jack, because it really does take some courage to stand up to the FBI and China, assuming the company sticks to its plans . Whether it’s to do it because it’s the Turn right thing to do or because it thinks it will sell more iPhones doesn’t really matter, because the net effect is the same: Apple’s products protect your privacy better than its competitors. And that’s a good thing.

Another year under our belts. Are we a year wiser? Ehhhhhh.

Well, next year we’ll try again!