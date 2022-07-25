The Hosts of ‘5-4’ Never Trusted the Supreme Court
For Rhiannon Hamam, it was a struggle between Bush v. Gore and Castle Rock v. Gonzales.
When it came to what she considered to be the worst Supreme Court decision of modern times, Bush epitomized for her the court’s opposition to democracy: to reverse a Florida Supreme Court order for a manual recount and effectively rule on the 2000 presidential election. Castle Rock, on the other hand, expressed his inhumanity, denying a mother whose three children were murdered by her husband the right to charge the police who had failed to enforce a restraining order against him .
Then, last month, the decision came in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, moving her to the top — or bottom — of its list by overthrowing Roe v. Wade and revoking the constitutional right to abortion.
“It was absolutely terrible,” Hamam said. “It’s hard to avoid feeling like something has gone very wrong.”
Like millions of Americans, Hamam, a public defender and one of the three hosts of the popular podcast “5-4,” has spent much of this spring and summer fixated on the courtroom and the imminent fallout of his 6 -3 conservative supermajority. According to an annual Gallup poll released in late June — after an early draft of the Dobbs statement leaked — Public confidence in the Supreme Court plummets. Only 25 percent of respondents said they had “a lot” or “a lot” of confidence in the institution, the lowest level in the survey’s nearly 50-year history.
But for Hamam and her fellow podcast hosts — Michael Liroff and Peter, who only wanted to be identified by his first name because his employer isn’t aware of the podcast — hating the Supreme Court is nothing new. In fact, it is a kind of calling. On “5-4,” a show “about how much the Supreme Court sucks,” as heralded in its tagline, they spent more than two years and nearly 150 episodes listing what they believe to be its many sins and weaknesses.
The approach, both profane and meticulous, has attracted a burgeoning audience of like-minded listeners.
Since the beginning of the year, subscriptions to the “5-4” Patreon account have grown more than 30 percent, now bringing in more than $35,000 per month. The number of day one downloads of the podcast, which is produced and distributed by Prologue Projects, has more than doubled in the past two years, the company said. Dobbs is leaking. In June, the month of the Dobbs decision, there were more than 400,000 downloads in the podcast’s catalog, more than 90 percent more than the same time last year.
The hosts themselves, “three none” as Hamam put it, have been embraced by the left-wing connoisseurs. Hamam, 33, can be seen on MSNBC and the cut, and the website of The New Yorker published a profile of her, Liroff (a former associate at the Sullivan and Cromwell law firm) and Peter (a corporate lawyer) last fall.
Elizabeth Warren, the progressive and professorial senator from Massachusetts and a self-proclaimed “5-4” fan, taped an interview for an upcoming episode last week.
“She took us to school,” said Liroff, 40.
Peter, 36, said the wave of attention “justifies in a dark way”.
For Liroff, its growing popularity has made the podcast worthwhile. “I think much of the legal establishment and the Democratic Party have long been associated with this mythical Supreme Court idea that has denied them the vocabulary and framework to really understand what happened,” he said. “Hopefully we played a small part in changing that.”
In conversation, as in the show, the hosts are a bottomless source of sardonic legal analysis. In a video interview last Wednesday, they debated which of the nine judges is most worthy of contempt (unanimous: Clarence Thomas), whose opinion is the most painful to read (Liroff: Brett Kavanaugh “writes as if you were giving a talented law student a concussion” ) and fun ideas for reform (all want to expand the court with a minimum of four judges; Liroff suggested appointing an additional judge every two years).
Their chief complaint is the holier-than-thou attitude of the court, exemplified by the black robes the judges wear in public. (The “5-4” merchandise store offers T-shirts with the slogan “No Robes No Masters.”) The hosts believe that the institution’s mystique fundamentally empowers political actors to pose as enlightened and neutral umpires.
“It’s a systemic problem that’s ingrained in the fabric of our democracy,” said Hamam, noting that the current conservative majority was largely appointed by presidents who initially took office without winning the popular vote.
Similar criticisms of the court have been made almost since its inception. Thomas Jefferson, a frequent opponent of the federal judiciary, slandered his unelected judges as “a subtle corps of sappers and miners constantly working underground to undermine the very foundations of our Confederate fabric.” And complaints of judicial supremacy were once most associated with conservatives, many of whom objected to a series of rulings in the 1950s and 1960s that ended segregation and the expansion of civil rights.
For Peter and Hamam, the moment of conversion happened almost ten years ago in law school, when they realized, as Peter put it, that the judges “did it just like everyone else”. Liroff’s awakening came earlier. He was an 18-year-old high school student in Florida when the court ruled in Bush v. Gore.
“They just came in like the Kool-Aid guy and said it was over,” Liroff said. “I never knew if my vote even counted.”
The hosts have taken the cultural wind at their backs and say they want to help build a community of young, left-wing lawyers and law students who have a more pragmatic view of the court and the law. A Slack group for “5-4” Patreon subscribers is filled with fans who turn to the trio for advice, moral support, and the dark humor of the commonly injured. (A chatbot’s response to any mention of the name “Scalia” begins with a four-letter word.)
The show’s growing reach has also led to a newfound sense of responsibility. While originally shooting more or less off the cuff, the hosts now estimate they spend over 20 hours a week preparing each episode. The extra preparation time allows for more research and clarification of arguments. But the hosts say they have no plans to soften or moderate their core message, no matter who hears it.
“What has made us successful is our unique stance,” Hamam said. “I’m not covering that up because I know someone from Senator Warren’s office is listening.”
While they hope the podcast continues to grow, none of the three have plans to quit their job. Ultimately, the hosts say, the show — like the law — is just a means to an end.
“I hope the Democrats are radicalized enough that they reform the court, expand it and make our podcast obsolete,” Liroff said. “But I’m not very optimistic.”