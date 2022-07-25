The Hosts of ‘5-4’ Never Trusted the Supreme Court

But for Hamam and her fellow podcast hosts — Michael Liroff and Peter, who only wanted to be identified by his first name because his employer isn’t aware of the podcast — hating the Supreme Court is nothing new. In fact, it is a kind of calling. On “5-4,” a show “about how much the Supreme Court sucks,” as heralded in its tagline, they spent more than two years and nearly 150 episodes listing what they believe to be its many sins and weaknesses.

The approach, both profane and meticulous, has attracted a burgeoning audience of like-minded listeners.

Since the beginning of the year, subscriptions to the “5-4” Patreon account have grown more than 30 percent, now bringing in more than $35,000 per month. The number of day one downloads of the podcast, which is produced and distributed by Prologue Projects, has more than doubled in the past two years, the company said. Dobbs is leaking. In June, the month of the Dobbs decision, there were more than 400,000 downloads in the podcast’s catalog, more than 90 percent more than the same time last year.

The hosts themselves, “three none” as Hamam put it, have been embraced by the left-wing connoisseurs. Hamam, 33, can be seen on MSNBC and the cut, and the website of The New Yorker published a profile of her, Liroff (a former associate at the Sullivan and Cromwell law firm) and Peter (a corporate lawyer) last fall.