The Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 5 bundle is available right now at Best Buy
Still looking for a PlayStation 5? Today could be your lucky day: now you have the chance to disc-based PS5 as part of Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549.99. In fact, unlike some of Best Buy’s previous console additions, this one is available to the general public online after a short queue.
While there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to grab the PS5 today, there are some things you can do to shorten the time it takes to check out and increase your chances. First, make sure to sign up in advance to ensure that both your billing and shipping information is up to date. Be sure to also click the “Add to Cart” button to actually get into the queue, and be prepared to potentially verify your account while you’re in line.
Once you are in the queue, there is no need to refresh the page as it uses an automated system. You shouldn’t open multiple tabs either, as Best Buy’s recently updated queuing system doesn’t always work properly when you do. However, keep your phone nearby in case you encounter any problems on your PC or laptop.
If you stand out online, you may also want to visit a brick and mortar Best Buy store as stock has become more readily available in recent weeks. If you don’t like to call your local stores one by one, sites like gpudrops.com are regularly updated with stock information for the PS5 and other in-demand items from various retailers.
Some must-have PS5 accessories and games
If you’re lucky enough to land a PS5 today, you might want to stock up on some essential PS5 accessories and games, some of which are currently on sale and listed below.
Update July 22, 1:01 PM ET: Article updated to include a note about continued supplies in brick-and-mortar stores, as well as a link to the GPU Drops website.