The Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 5 bundle is available right now at Best Buy 

Still looking for a PlayStation 5? Today could be your lucky day: now you have the chance to disc-based PS5 as part of Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549.99. In fact, unlike some of Best Buy’s previous console additions, this one is available to the general public online after a short queue.

While there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to grab the PS5 today, there are some things you can do to shorten the time it takes to check out and increase your chances. First, make sure to sign up in advance to ensure that both your billing and shipping information is up to date. Be sure to also click the “Add to Cart” button to actually get into the queue, and be prepared to potentially verify your account while you’re in line.



Playstation 5 With Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, you can play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

Once you are in the queue, there is no need to refresh the page as it uses an automated system. You shouldn’t open multiple tabs either, as Best Buy’s recently updated queuing system doesn’t always work properly when you do. However, keep your phone nearby in case you encounter any problems on your PC or laptop.

If you stand out online, you may also want to visit a brick and mortar Best Buy store as stock has become more readily available in recent weeks. If you don’t like to call your local stores one by one, sites like gpudrops.com are regularly updated with stock information for the PS5 and other in-demand items from various retailers.

Some must-have PS5 accessories and games

If you’re lucky enough to land a PS5 today, you might want to stock up on some essential PS5 accessories and games, some of which are currently on sale and listed below.



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart The latest adventure from Insomniac Games in the Ratchet & Clank series is the funniest entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s a showcase for stunning graphics as well as fast loading speeds.



Deathloop (Standard Edition, PS5) The latest release from Arcane Studios — the team behind Prey and dishonored – is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s suspenseful, action-packed, and just the right amount of weirdness.



Sony Pulse 3D headset Sony’s proprietary wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the 3D audio effect of the PS5, and it also works on the PS4.



PlayStation Plus (12 months subscription) With a PlayStation Plus membership, PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners can play games online, download free titles every month and take advantage of discounts in the PS Store. PS5 owners will also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a best-of selection of PS4 titles.

Update July 22, 1:01 PM ET: Article updated to include a note about continued supplies in brick-and-mortar stores, as well as a link to the GPU Drops website.